How to watch: Sanderson Farms Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship, contested at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. With full status for next year and Signature Event status at stake, players arrive trying to improve their FedExCup rankings for the 2025 season and play their way into the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10. Young stars arrive looking to shine, including Nick Dunlap, Michael Thorbjornsen and the top finisher on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List Matt McCarty, alongside PGA TOUR stalwarts Rickie Fowler and Harris English.
David Skinns took the first-round lead with a course-record 12-under 60, narrowly missing a 9-foot putt for a 59. He leads by three over PGA TOUR University graduate Thorbjornsen. Gary Woodland and Ben Griffin sit in third place at 8-under.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 2-6:30 p.m.
Featured groups
Friday
- 8:49 a.m.: Harris English, Matt Kuchar, Matt McCarty (10th tee)
- 9:00 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)
ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish):
- 1:34 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati (first tee)
- 1:45 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes (first tee)