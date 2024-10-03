What’s in the bag: Matt McCarty explains his ‘butter fingers’ stamped wedges

After earning a Three-Victory Promotion earlier this year, Matt McCarty is making his PGA TOUR debut as a TOUR member this week at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship. On the Korn Ferry Tour, McCarty reeled off three wins in July and August of 2024. He’s also a mathematical lock to finish in first place on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Points List, which means he will have a one-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, including invites to the 2025 PLAYERS Championship and 2025 U.S. Open.