Power Rankings: Sanderson Farms Championship

Last year’s field scoring average of 70.245 was the second-lowest since the course took the reins as host in 2014. Just as there’s nothing new to learn for returning participants, primarily favorable conditions also promote similar scoring this year. By the time the first peg pierces the turf, the calendar will read October, but summertime feels linger in the South. Daytime temperatures will climb well into the 80s all week. Cloud cover and rain likely will slot Friday as the coolest of the days, but wind is not expected to be much of a factor even as energy is close. Sunday’s finale could be one of the nicest of all tournaments all year.