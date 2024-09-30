Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tony Finau and the season that shaped pro golf’s future

“I played with him a decent amount up in Canada in 2013,” Hubbard said. “… He was super raw, he was swinging 100% and hitting it a million miles, and those courses up there are horrible for that. Obviously, he had the power, but … even on the Korn Ferry Tour, it was just pure raw talent and you could see that, so you thought, ‘OK, if he ever figures out golf and not just being an athlete, he can be incredible.’ Once he got out on TOUR, there was a switch when once he found the first puzzle piece, he put the rest of the puzzle together really fast, figuring out how to tone it back, still going to hit it far but equally as straight.