Expert Picks: Sanderson Farms

Winner: Nick Dunlap (+2800) – I’m picking the most talented player in this field. Dunlap is the only guy in the top nine on the odds board who has a win this year – two at that! After Jhonattan Vegas and Stephan Jaeger at +3300, you have to go down to Chris Gotterup at +6600 to find the next winner. I’m just going to go with the talent.

Top 10: Seamus Power (+225) – There is a general uncertainty in the air regarding predictability during these fall events. Power’s only missed cut in his last eight starts was at the U.S. Open. I also like that his last performance on TOUR was a good one against an elite field (T10 at FedEx St. Jude).

Longshot: Henrik Norlander (+6600) – He’s flying under the radar for someone who has three top-four finishes in his last four starts at The Country Club of Jackson. Norlander has been hit or miss recently. In his last four starts he’s gone T11, T12, missed cut and T61. Roll the dice here on a course he clearly loves playing.