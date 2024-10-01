Expert Picks: Sanderson Farms
Editor’s Note: The 2024 season for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf concluded with the TOUR Championship. Stay tuned for further details on the 2025 Fantasy season, which will begin with The Sentry in January.
The FedExCup Fall continues an evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. For the eight fall events, fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, a longshot winner (priced above +5000 at BetMGM Sportsbook), a top-10 option and a head-to-head matchup.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Jhonattan Vegas (+3300) – This week’s venue shines a light on tee-to-green prowess, and few in this field can match the ball-striking of Vegas. Throw in a past top-five finish and his recent win at the 3M Open, and I’m buying in.
- Top 10: Mac Meissner (+400) – Meissner has cracked the top-10 threshold three times this year, including Colonial and TPC San Antonio. He’ll do enough work tee-to-green to stay in the mix, even if he falls short of a maiden win.
- Longshot: Andrew Novak (+6000) – Novak grew up in the south, so he’ll be plenty comfortable with this week’s layout, and his Strokes Gained metrics this season (20th in Total, 19th in Approach) are better than you might realize.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Stephan Jaeger (-120) over Adam Svensson – Jaeger is a winner already this year on TOUR and his strength off the tee will be a strength this week, while Svensson’s recent success at the Wyndham and Procore won’t translate as well to Jackson.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Patrick Fishburn (+2800) – Best Strokes Gained: Total over his last five starts that houses four top 15s. Warming up to something big out here in the FedExCup Fall.
- Top 10: Matt McCarty (+350) – The Korn Ferry Tour star is looming as someone we should all get to know better. Comes in with confidence and freedom from winning form, and is also a decent putter for this track.
- Longshot: Mac Meissner (+5000) – This guy has three top 20s in his last five starts but has done so with the fourth-best SG: Total in this field over that period. The Fall always throws up players looking to make a name for themselves.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Nick Dunlap (-120) over Patrick Rodgers – I’ve waited too long to see Rodgers become the star I thought he could be many years ago, while Dunlap is on the way to being an actual star.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Nick Dunlap (+2800) – I’m picking the most talented player in this field. Dunlap is the only guy in the top nine on the odds board who has a win this year – two at that! After Jhonattan Vegas and Stephan Jaeger at +3300, you have to go down to Chris Gotterup at +6600 to find the next winner. I’m just going to go with the talent.
- Top 10: Seamus Power (+225) – There is a general uncertainty in the air regarding predictability during these fall events. Power’s only missed cut in his last eight starts was at the U.S. Open. I also like that his last performance on TOUR was a good one against an elite field (T10 at FedEx St. Jude).
- Longshot: Henrik Norlander (+6600) – He’s flying under the radar for someone who has three top-four finishes in his last four starts at The Country Club of Jackson. Norlander has been hit or miss recently. In his last four starts he’s gone T11, T12, missed cut and T61. Roll the dice here on a course he clearly loves playing.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Nick Dunlap (-120) over Patrick Rodgers – Rodgers has played this event four of the last five years with a best finish of T54.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Stephan Jaeger (+3300) – It’s been a while since we saw Jaeger going toe-to-toe with Scottie Scheffler and winning in Houston at the end of March. I expect he'll hit the ground running this week in Mississippi.
- Top 10: Sami Valimaki (+700) – Another player in need of a bounceback. Three MC in his last four TOUR starts (and one T12 at the John Deere). This is another guy who has a good game, and I expect it to turn around this week. Recently just made the cut at the BMW PGA in Wentworth (T57).
- Longshot: Henrik Norlander (+6600) – Ball-striker for a ball-striker's course, Norlander should play great here. Twenty-seventh in ball-striking on TOUR, it wouldn’t surprise me the least to see him in the mix come Sunday.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Ben Griffin over J.J. Spaun (-105) – I wanted some stock in Griffin this week, so I’ll go with the matchup vs. Spaun.
MIKE GLASSCOTT (Editorial contributor, Golfbet)
- Winner: Matt McCarty (+4000) – Winning three times on the Korn Ferry Tour since July 21, the Scottsdale resident cashed seven times in the top 10 in his last nine events. Leading the KFT in Putting Average, nobody made more birdies on that circuit in 2024. Hot golf is hot golf!
- Longshot: Henrik Norlander (+6600) – The Swede has hit the top five three times in the last four seasons, including finishing second in the playoff in 2023, and is an aggregate 62-under during that run.
- Longshot: Garrick Higgo (+8000) – The lefty from South Africa is 28-under over his last two visits. Missing a playoff by a shot in the 2022 edition, he returned last October and shared 16th place with rounds of 65 and 66.
- H2H (Head-to-head): Nick Dunlap (-120) over Patrick Rodgers – Both men are in decent form, but I'm leaning on the man from Alabama who won't be shy if he's in the mix on Sunday.
2024 PGA TOUR Fantasy expert results
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|14,431
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|435
|14,068
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|475
|14,034
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|786
|13,765
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,404
|12,985
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,027
|11,354
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the 2023 FedExCup Fall.
