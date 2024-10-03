David Skinns shoots course-record 60 in first round of Sanderson Farms Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
David Skinns shot 12-under 60 in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, setting a new Jackson Country Club course record. He missed a 9-foot birdie on the ninth hole, his last of the day, to shoot 59.
Will Zalatoris held the previous course record, a second-round 61 at the 2021 Sanderson Farms. Skinns’ previous career low on the PGA TOUR was a 62 in the first round of this year’s RBC Canadian Open.
The Englishman rode an impressive putting performance to the standout round. Skinns made 12 birdies and no bogeys on Thursday, gaining more than four shots on the greens. Six of his 12 birdies came from outside 10 feet. The highlight was a 52-foot birdie Skinns made on the par-4 seventh hole.
Skinns began his day on the back nine and birdied his opening two holes, holing a 10-footer on the 10th and an 18-footer on the 11th. He made par on the next two holes before reeling off four straight birdies to open in 6-under 30.
David Skinns comes inches from 59 at Sanderson Farms
Skinns kept it rolling on the front nine, his inward nine, again birdieing four straight holes – Nos. 2-5. Skinns took advantage of both par 5s in that stretch and holed putts of 12 feet on the par-4 second and 21 feet on the par-3 fourth for his other two birdies. Skinns added the long birdie at the seventh before sticking his approach shot to 2 feet on the par-4 eighth and converting on his 12th birdie.
Needing a birdie on his last hole to shoot 59, the par-4 ninth, Skinns found the fairway, just his fifth fairway hit in the round. His approach from 101 yards settled 9 feet behind the pin, but Skinns’ putt for 59 missed on the low side, running out of speed as it reached the hole.
Skinns very nearly became the third golfer to shoot 59 on the PGA TOUR this season. Cameron Young shot 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship. Hayden Springer shot 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic.
It was not to be for the Englishman. A three-shot lead after 18 holes at the Sanderson Farms will have to do.