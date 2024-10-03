David Skinns shoots course-record 60 in first round of Sanderson Farms Championship

Skinns kept it rolling on the front nine, his inward nine, again birdieing four straight holes – Nos. 2-5. Skinns took advantage of both par 5s in that stretch and holed putts of 12 feet on the par-4 second and 21 feet on the par-3 fourth for his other two birdies. Skinns added the long birdie at the seventh before sticking his approach shot to 2 feet on the par-4 eighth and converting on his 12th birdie.