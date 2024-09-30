The First Look: Sanderson Farms Championship

FIELD NOTES: Matt McCarty, who earned a Three-Victory Promotion on the Korn Ferry Tour, locked up the No. 1 spot in the Points List and will skip this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing in favor of Sanderson Farms. He won three times in six Korn Ferry Tour starts over the summer… Michael Thornbjornsen, the reigning No. 1 player in PGA TOUR University, is No. 134 in the FedExCup Fall (T50 at the Procore Championship) and returns to action this week … Rickie Fowler returns to the PGA TOUR for the first time since the birth of his second child, daughter Nellie, in August. This is Fowler’s Sanderson Farms Championship debut. He last played at The Open Championship in July … Eric Cole and Nick Dunlap each finished in the top 50 in the FedExCup standings and are exempt for the Signature Events in 2025… Mackenzie Hughes is the lone golfer from the Presidents Cup in the Sanderson Farms field. He won the event in 2022… Camilo Villegas, an assistant captain for the International Team, is also in the field… Matti Schmid, who is No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings, is hoping to get off the bubble this week but he’ll have to turn the tide at The Country Club of Jackson. He’s had two missed cuts in a row at the course… Patton Kizzire, who won the Procore Championship (the first event of the FedExCup Fall) will try to keep it going in Mississippi. Kizzire has played The Country Club of Jackson eight times in his career with two top-10s… Defending champion Luke List, who won a five-man playoff last season, aims to become the first back-to-back winner in 50 years. A playoff has determined the Sanderson Farms winner two years in a row and three of the last five seasons.