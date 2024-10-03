Live bets: Mackenzie Hughes shows no signs of hangover at Sanderson Farms Championship
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Recent Presidents Cup participant and former Sanderson Farms Championship winner Mackenzie Hughes showed no signs of a hangover from competition in Montreal, becoming a serious live betting consideration at The Country Club of Jackson.
Starting the week as one of my “yellow light” plays – i.e. someone to monitor and watch through the early rounds – Hughes dispelled any concerns that his emotional efforts in Canada last week would see him start slowly in Jackson, Mississippi. Although his 7-under 65 was five shots behind a blistering 60 from David Skinns (+400), it was still tied for third of the players out in the morning wave. Perhaps more importantly, it ranked third in terms of Strokes Gained: Approach among the same wave of players.
Coupled with a relatively average putting performance, something Hughes will statistically likely improve upon in the following three rounds, his live betting number of +1200 at BetMGM Sportsbook becomes a serious consideration. Waiting until midday Friday is still an option, as the late/early split will undoubtedly set the clubhouse standard before he returns to the course, and Hughes could drift in the odds further.
Where his price lands at the end of the first round is yet to be seen, but the Canadian is firmly in this contest as the champion from two years ago. On that occasion, he opened with a 71 and still forged his way to the top.
His Thursday round was blemish-free and also saw him rank second in SG: Tee-to-Green in the morning wave and fifth in SG: Around-the-Green. Hughes made just 53 feet worth of putts, an aberration from his normally trusty putter. Chances are it heats up again soon for the player ranked fifth on TOUR this season in SG: Putting.
Hughes was 1-3-0 in his Presidents Cup debut in his home country, and the worry was the emotional and physical toll might be significant heading to Mississippi. But he dispelled doubts on Thursday.
“I think I had the formula figured out pretty good. Monday was basically sober up; Tuesday recovery and rest, travel here; Wednesday was just a light day with the pro-am and a bit if practice,” Hughes explained. “Felt like Wednesday evening I had caught my breath and was really to come out here today. Obviously, it's a big high to come off from last week, but my job is still here and I was ready to go.”
Hughes was a +2200 co-favorite at BetMGM before the tournament began, but he didn’t get much traction with the betting public while generating just 2.8% of tickets ahead of the opening round.
“I felt like when I was in a little bit of trouble, I got myself out of it and was able to make a few nice up and downs … and my good shots were great and I hit a few nice shots on the par 5s, which made for a few easy birdies,” Hughes said of his round. “Overall, pretty happy with it. You know, couple of shots I want to have back, but for the most part, really happy with the start.”
Bottom line, monitor Hughes’ odds over the evening and again in the morning wave on Friday but don’t be afraid to jump on board his train.
