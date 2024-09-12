Procore Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 2024 FedExCup Fall kicks off at this week’s Procore Championship, contested from Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall, which ends in November at The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season and awards two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and selective major championships to winners. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.
David Lipsky raced out to a lead Thursday in Napa, setting the pace with a 7-under 65. Two players trail Lipsky by one stroke, Patton Kizzire and Scotland's Martin Laird. Defending champion Sahith Theegala sits at 3-under after an opening 69. Rising star Neal Shipley sits in the top 10 after a 68, while Florida State's Luke Clanton carded a 70 to start his week.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday-Saturday: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Check out coverage times in your area here.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 10:33 a.m.: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Min Woo Lee
- 10:44 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ
- 3:38 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
- 3:49 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge
