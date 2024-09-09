After missing deadline to register, Mark Hubbard Monday qualifies for Procore Championship

“Short answer, I missed the commitment deadline on Friday by about 23 minutes,” Hubbard explained Monday afternoon. “Had some technical difficulties with my phone; I dropped it in a cold plunge on Thursday, so I didn’t really have it for a while, but at the same time I probably should’ve committed a long time ago. I was pretty frustrated after Memphis (FedEx St. Jude Championship) and really just needed to check out from golf, and I did that, and it was a good thing for me mentally and physically for my game, but this is one of the things that fell through the cracks unfortunately. So I’m glad I hopefully took care of business today.