Live Bets: Mark Hubbard chasing historic week in Napa at Procore Championship

Call me a sucker for a great storyline but I just can’t ignore Hubbard. I threw him up as my pre-tournament longshot at +5500 so hopefully a bunch of you are already on him after his crazy mishap in forgetting to register and then casually going off and winning the Monday Qualifier. Hubbard dropped four shots in back-to-back holes Thursday yet still managed nine birdies on his round to be in the event up to his eyeballs. He is looking to be the fifth player in TOUR history to win as a Monday qualifier, the first since Corey Conners in 2019.