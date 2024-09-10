Procore Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 2024 FedExCup Fall kicks off at this week’s Procore Championship, contested from Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall, which ends in November at The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season and awards two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points, and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and selective major championships to winners. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.
For more information on how the FedExCup Fall works, click here. Scroll below to see how to catch the action from Napa.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday-Saturday: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 6-9 p.m.
|Featured group: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
- Friday: 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 4-9:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 4-9 p.m.
Featured groups
Thursday
- 10:33 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge
- 10:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
- 3:38 p.m.: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Min Woo Lee
- 3:49 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ
Friday
- 10:33 a.m.: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Min Woo Lee
- 10:44 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ
- 3:38 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
- 3:49 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge