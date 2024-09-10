PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Procore Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The 2024 FedExCup Fall kicks off at this week’s Procore Championship, contested from Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall, which ends in November at The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season and awards two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points, and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and selective major championships to winners. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.

    For more information on how the FedExCup Fall works, click here. Scroll below to see how to catch the action from Napa.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Friday-Saturday: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    ThursdayFriday
    Stream 1Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 6-9 p.m.Featured group: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
    • Friday: 6-10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 4-9:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 4-9 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Thursday

    • 10:33 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge
    • 10:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
    • 3:38 p.m.: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Min Woo Lee
    • 3:49 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ

    Friday

    • 10:33 a.m.: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Min Woo Lee
    • 10:44 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ
    • 3:38 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa
    • 3:49 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge

