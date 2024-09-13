Procore Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
NAPA, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: A course scenic view of the seventh hole during the final round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North on September 19, 2021 in Napa, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 2024 FedExCup Fall kicks off at this week’s Procore Championship, contested from Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall, which ends in November at The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season and awards two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and selective major championships to winners. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.
TOUR veteran Patton Kizzire took the solo lead Friday with a 65 to add onto his 66 from Thursday, setting the pace at 13-under heading into the weekend. First-round leader David Lipsky retook the podium down the back nine before a double-bogey on No. 8, his 17th, dropped him back to 12-under. Matt Kuchar joined the race with a 64 in Round 2, placing him T4 at 10-under, just ahead of defending champion Sahith Theegala at 9-under.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Check out coverage times in your area here.
- Saturday: 4-9:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 4-9 p.m.