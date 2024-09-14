Procore Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 2024 FedExCup Fall kicks off at this week’s Procore Championship, contested from Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall, which ends in November at The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season and awards two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and selective major championships to winners. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.
Patton Kizzire separated from the field on Saturday with a 67 to build a four-shot lead over David Lipsky at 18-under heading to Sunday's final round. Greyson Sigg, Patrick Fishburn and Canadian Presidents Cup members Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners all sit at 13-under. Kizzire is searching for his first win on TOUR since the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Check out coverage times in your area here.
- Sunday: 4-9 p.m.