Procore Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The 2024 FedExCup Fall kicks off at this week’s Procore Championship, contested from Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall, which ends in November at The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season and awards two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and selective major championships to winners. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.