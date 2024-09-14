PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Procore Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The 2024 FedExCup Fall kicks off at this week’s Procore Championship, contested from Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The FedExCup Fall, which ends in November at The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season and awards two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry and selective major championships to winners. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.

    Patton Kizzire separated from the field on Saturday with a 67 to build a four-shot lead over David Lipsky at 18-under heading to Sunday's final round. Greyson Sigg, Patrick Fishburn and Canadian Presidents Cup members Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners all sit at 13-under. Kizzire is searching for his first win on TOUR since the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Check out coverage times in your area here.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 4-9 p.m.


    Must reads

    Patton Kizzire overcomes erratic play off tee to open four-stroke lead at Procore Championship

    The case for and against Patton Kizzire and chasers at Procore Championship

    Procore Championship is testament to the hard reset

    Ryan Gerard takes two-stroke lead into Sunday at Simmons Bank Open

    Michael Wright takes lead heading into final round at Sanford International

    Luke Clanton survives near whiff to earn 15th PGA TOUR University Accelerated point

    Tiger Woods undergoes back surgery

    Purse breakdown: Procore Championship

    FedExCup Fall: How it works