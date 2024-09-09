The First Look: Procore Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton, the game’s top-ranked amateur, is back in action on the PGA TOUR after a tremendous summertime stretch. Clanton notched three top-10 finishes in six starts on TOUR over the last three months including a tie for second at the John Deere Classic and a solo fifth at the Wyndham Championship. Clanton has earned 14 points in the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program (which awards TOUR cards to college golfers who earn points via certain benchmarks). If Clanton earns six more points before the college golf season concludes next spring, he can accept TOUR membership starting in the summer of 2025 … Neal Shipley, who captured low amateur honors at the U.S. Open (over Clanton), is also set for another TOUR start. Shipley has made six of seven cuts on TOUR this year and has notched three top-10 finishes in five events on PGA TOUR Americas this summer (including a second and a third) … Wenyi Ding, No. 4 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will make his non-major PGA TOUR debut (he played in the 2023 U.S. Open). The rising Arizona State sophomore became the third golfer to sweep the Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Year honors in the same season), joining Jamie Lovemark in 2007 and Patrick Cantlay in 2011 … Like Clanton, Virginia’s Ben James is looking to notch a few more PGA TOUR University Accelerated points this week in Napa. James played three times on the PGA TOUR this summer, including the U.S. Open. He has accrued 11 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points … Australian Jeffrey Guan, who turned pro last November, will make his PGA TOUR debut. Guan set the scoring record at The Junior PLAYERS in 2022 and was a celebrated junior in his home country … Presidents Cup International Team Captain Weir will play alongside some of his squad this week in Napa, after finishing third in his last PGA TOUR Champions start … Brandt Snedeker, who recently received the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company, will tee it up again in comfortable confines. Snedeker has played Silverado seven times and notched a runner-up result in 2018 … PGA TOUR Americas’ season-long points leader John Keefer will make his PGA TOUR debut. The 2024 Baylor grad secured the No. 1 spot on the Fortinet Cup – and fully exempt 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status – with a tie for third at the Fortinet Cup Championship on Sunday.