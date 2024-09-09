The First Look: Procore Championship
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
The 2024 PGA TOUR schedule resumes at this week’s Procore Championship – the FedExCup Fall’s kickoff event – at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
The FedExCup Fall, spanning from the Procore Championship to The RSM Classic, offers players a chance to secure or improve their PGA TOUR status for the 2025 season. FedExCup Fall events feature similar benefits as FedExCup Regular Season events: winners earn two-year exemptions, 500 FedExCup points, and spots in THE PLAYERS, The Sentry, and major championships that invite TOUR winners.
There is also, crucially, the drama of players competing for their PGA TOUR cards. The FedExCup Fall finalizes the top 125 who will retain exempt status for 2025, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.
Players beyond No. 70 in the FedExCup after the TOUR Championship will continue to compete in the FedExCup Fall to remain in the top 125 through The RSM Classic. Nos. 51-70 in the FedExCup after East Lake already have clinched their cards for next season but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events after The Sentry, as Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup standings after The RSM Classic get into those events via the Aon Next 10.
Players who finished in the top 50 in the FedExCup can still compete in the FedExCup Fall – like No. 3 Sahith Theegala, who returns to Napa as the defending champion.
FIELD NOTES: Six upcoming Presidents Cup competitors will compete in Napa, in addition to five players with Presidents Cup captaincy roles. Defending Procore Championship winner Theegala, two-time Procore winner Max Homa, and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark are the U.S. Team’s three competitors playing in Napa. They’re joined by two of captain Jim Furyk’s assistants in Kevin Kisner and Stewart Cink (a past winner in Napa) … International Team Captain Mike Weir (competing on a sponsor exemption) and Captain’s Assistant Camilo Villegas are in the field along with Australian Min Woo Lee and two fellow Canadians – Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes – who will compete at Royal Montreal … Homa returns to Napa to try to find some form heading into the Presidents Cup. Homa won the Procore Championship in back-to-back seasons (2021 and 2022) but hasn’t notched a top-10 finish on TOUR since the Truist Championship in May … Theegala arrives for his title defense after finishing third at the TOUR Championship. He secured a spot at the Presidents Cup as one of the top six automatic qualifiers for the American squad. Theegala has finished inside the top 15 in three of his last four starts at Silverado.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton, the game’s top-ranked amateur, is back in action on the PGA TOUR after a tremendous summertime stretch. Clanton notched three top-10 finishes in six starts on TOUR over the last three months including a tie for second at the John Deere Classic and a solo fifth at the Wyndham Championship. Clanton has earned 14 points in the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program (which awards TOUR cards to college golfers who earn points via certain benchmarks). If Clanton earns six more points before the college golf season concludes next spring, he can accept TOUR membership starting in the summer of 2025 … Neal Shipley, who captured low amateur honors at the U.S. Open (over Clanton), is also set for another TOUR start. Shipley has made six of seven cuts on TOUR this year and has notched three top-10 finishes in five events on PGA TOUR Americas this summer (including a second and a third) … Wenyi Ding, No. 4 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, will make his non-major PGA TOUR debut (he played in the 2023 U.S. Open). The rising Arizona State sophomore became the third golfer to sweep the Pac-12 Player and Freshman of the Year honors in the same season), joining Jamie Lovemark in 2007 and Patrick Cantlay in 2011 … Like Clanton, Virginia’s Ben James is looking to notch a few more PGA TOUR University Accelerated points this week in Napa. James played three times on the PGA TOUR this summer, including the U.S. Open. He has accrued 11 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points … Australian Jeffrey Guan, who turned pro last November, will make his PGA TOUR debut. Guan set the scoring record at The Junior PLAYERS in 2022 and was a celebrated junior in his home country … Presidents Cup International Team Captain Weir will play alongside some of his squad this week in Napa, after finishing third in his last PGA TOUR Champions start … Brandt Snedeker, who recently received the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company, will tee it up again in comfortable confines. Snedeker has played Silverado seven times and notched a runner-up result in 2018 … PGA TOUR Americas’ season-long points leader John Keefer will make his PGA TOUR debut. The 2024 Baylor grad secured the No. 1 spot on the Fortinet Cup – and fully exempt 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status – with a tie for third at the Fortinet Cup Championship on Sunday.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 on the FedExCup standings through the FedExCup Fall will earn their way into two early-season 2025 Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational … Min Woo Lee currently stands No. 60 and is set to compete in Napa.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
The Procore Championship is the first event of the FedExCup Fall. All players inside the top 125 on the final FedExCup Fall standings (after The RSM Classic) will be fully exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR. Nos. 126-150 on the final FedExCup Fall standings will have conditional TOUR status in 2025. All players outside the top 125 can improve or regain TOUR status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
COURSE: Silverado Resort (North Course), par 72, 7,123 yards. Last year’s Procore Championship featured some serious tweaks to the North Course at Silverado, with 10 holes being rerouted (Nos. 1-7 and No. 18 stayed the same). Silverado has hosted the PGA TOUR since 2014.
72-HOLE RECORD: 262, Cameron Beckman (2008 at Grayhawk GC), Kevin Sutherland (2008 at Grayhawk GC), Troy Matteson (2009 at Grayhawk GC), Rickie Fowler (2009 at Grayhawk GC), Jamie Lovemark (2009 at Grayhawk GC). Silverado record: 267, Stewart Cink (2020), Sahith Theegala (2023).
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Mark Hensby (Round 2, 2007 at Grayhawk GC), Kevin Stadler (Round 2, 2008 at Grayhawk GC), Troy Matteson (Rounds 2 and 3, 2009 at Grayhawk GC), Mike Weir (Round 4, 2009 at Grayhawk GC), Chesson Hadley (Round 2, 2017 at Silverado).
LAST TIME: Theegala broke through for his first PGA TOUR title – a two-shot triumph for his maiden victory in 74 starts. The 25-year-old shot a final-round 68, which was more than enough to top the field after starting the day with a two-shot advantage. Theegala played his first five holes Sunday in 3-under and finished with seven birdies and three bogeys. S.H. Kim finished second while Cam Davis was third, four shots back of Theegala. Homa, the two-time defending champion, finished tied for seventh.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday: 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday-Saturday: 6:30-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 6-9 p.m.
|Featured group: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
- Friday: 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 4-9:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 4-9 p.m.