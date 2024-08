Purse and FedExCup points breakdown: BMW Championship

The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs continues at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver, Colorado, for the BMW Championship. The field has widdled down to 50 players, with the final 30 will make it to the season-ending TOUR Championship with a chance to win the FedExCup. FedExCup points are quadrupled for the first two Playoffs events, with the winner earning 2,000 points.