The First Look: BMW Championship
6 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
It’s the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, and just like this week’s golf course, the drama is set to reach new heights.
The BMW Championship returns to Colorado for the first time since 2014, where Castle Pines Golf Club hosts the TOUR for the first time since 2006 – at 6,200 feet above sea level and measuring more than 8,000 yards on the scorecard.
The top 50 in the FedExCup standings earned their way into this week’s field, led by Scottie Scheffler, while Hideki Matsuyama looks to maintain his momentum after winning the FedExCup Playoffs opener at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jake Knapp, Mackenzie Hughes and Tom Kim were bumped from inside the top 50 to outside the magic number Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, surrendering their spots at the BMW Championship and in next season’s Signature Events.
Only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings will qualify for next week’s TOUR Championship and stay in contention for the PGA TOUR’s ultimate prize, the FedExCup.
So, while we’ll all be watching the top of the leaderboard, there will plenty of drama around the bubble, too.
Here’s everything you need to know as the PGA TOUR returns to Castle Pines.
FIELD NOTES: Hideki Matsuyama looks to go back-to-back to start the FedExCup Playoffs after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship with birdies on his final two holes. Matsuyama withdrew from last year’s BMW Championship after the first round due to injury, but he is playing some of the best golf of his life now – which is music to the ears of International Team Presidents Cup Captain Mike Weir, with Matsuyama leading the International standings … Viktor Hovland is hoping his fine Playoffs play continues at the BMW Championship as he enters as the defending champion. Hovland, who won the BMW Championship by two shots last year, hasn’t had his best season – and certainly not as compared to last year. But he started the Playoffs with a bang, finishing tied for second in Memphis … Patrick Cantlay’s name has become synonymous with the BMW Championship the last few seasons. Cantlay, who is ninth on the FedExCup standings, won this tournament in back-to-back years (at different golf courses) in 2021 and 2022. Cantlay finished tied for 12th last week in Memphis … Can we see a bounce-back from Rory McIlroy this week? The three-time FedExCup champion finished at 9-over last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and was second-to-last on the leaderboard. McIlroy enters the week fifth on the FedExCup standings … Jason Day, who is 25th in the FedExCup standings, is the only player in this week’s field who played The International at Castle Pines the last time it hosted the TOUR, in 2006 … Billy Horschel won the most recent BMW Championship in Colorado, 10 years ago. Horschel, No. 19 in the FedExCup standings, won the 2014 iteration by two shots at Cherry Hills Country Club … With Xander Schauffele’s tie for second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship – and with the bonus points available for a win at the BMW Championship – he is finally within striking distance of Scottie Scheffler’s hefty FedExCup lead. With 2,000 FedExCup points to the winner, Schauffele, who is at 5,037.33 points, could technically jump Scheffler (at 6,532.75 points) for the No. 1 spot heading into the TOUR Championship. Scheffler finished fourth in Memphis.
FEDEXCUP BUBBLE UPDATES: Keegan Bradley scored the final spot in the BMW Championship after a 2-under 68 Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The U.S. Team Presidents Cup captain’s assistant and 2025 Ryder Cup captain’s playing season continues this week at the BMW Championship … Only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will advance to the TOUR Championship, with Denny McCarthy currently at the No. 30 spot … McCarthy leads Tommy Fleetwood at No. 31 by just two points, however. Chris Kirk, at No. 32, is only nine points back … Hovland, last year’s FedExCup champ, moved from No. 57 to No. 16 after his tie for second last week in Memphis and is now likely safe to return to East Lake … Sam Burns started the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 29 but moved to No. 18 after his tie for fifth at TPC Southwind … A year after winning the 2023 U.S. Amateur, Nick Dunlap finished tied for fifth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, moving from No. 67 to No. 48. Dunlap did not earn any FedExCup points for his triumph at The American Express earlier this year as an amateur but won again at the Barracuda Championship. Had he missed his par attempt on the 72nd hole, he would have finished 51st in the standings … Brian Harman, Tom Hoge and Taylor Pendrith are Nos. 29, 28 and 27, respectively, heading into the BMW Championship. They’ll each need to play solidly at Castle Pines to advance to the TOUR Championship.
The top 125 on the FedExCup standings after the FedExCup Fall, which concludes at The RSM Classic in November, will retain exempt status for 2025.
FEDEXCUP THIS WEEK: The winner of the BMW Championship receives 2,000 FedExCup Points.
COURSE: Castle Pines Golf Club, par 72, 8,130 yards. The BMW Championship returns to Colorado for the first time in a decade, while Castle Pines is back on the PGA TOUR schedule for the first time since 2006. Castle Pines hosted The International (a Modified Stableford event on the PGA TOUR) from 1986-2006. The course features 400 feet of elevation change and the average altitude is 6,200 feet. At 8,130 yards, it will be the longest course in PGA TOUR history. The entire course has been renovated – new bunkers, rebuilt tees and greens, and renovated water features – since the TOUR was last there for The International in 2006.
72-HOLE RECORD: 261, Patrick Cantlay/Bryson DeChambeau (2021 – Caves Valley Golf Club)
18-HOLE RECORD: 59, Jim Furyk (Round 2, 2013 – Conway Farms Golf Club)
LAST TIME: Hovland won the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs by two shots over Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick en route to capturing the FedExCup the next week. Hovland began the day three shots back of Scheffler and Fitzpatrick but zipped up the leaderboard after making seven birdies in his final nine holes. His final-round 61 was a career low, and it set a new course record. McIlroy finished fourth while Max Homa and Brian Harman finished tied for fifth.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-noon
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.