The First Look: BMW Championship

FIELD NOTES: Hideki Matsuyama looks to go back-to-back to start the FedExCup Playoffs after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship with birdies on his final two holes. Matsuyama withdrew from last year’s BMW Championship after the first round due to injury, but he is playing some of the best golf of his life now – which is music to the ears of International Team Presidents Cup Captain Mike Weir, with Matsuyama leading the International standings … Viktor Hovland is hoping his fine Playoffs play continues at the BMW Championship as he enters as the defending champion. Hovland, who won the BMW Championship by two shots last year, hasn’t had his best season – and certainly not as compared to last year. But he started the Playoffs with a bang, finishing tied for second in Memphis … Patrick Cantlay’s name has become synonymous with the BMW Championship the last few seasons. Cantlay, who is ninth on the FedExCup standings, won this tournament in back-to-back years (at different golf courses) in 2021 and 2022. Cantlay finished tied for 12th last week in Memphis … Can we see a bounce-back from Rory McIlroy this week? The three-time FedExCup champion finished at 9-over last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and was second-to-last on the leaderboard. McIlroy enters the week fifth on the FedExCup standings … Jason Day, who is 25th in the FedExCup standings, is the only player in this week’s field who played The International at Castle Pines the last time it hosted the TOUR, in 2006 … Billy Horschel won the most recent BMW Championship in Colorado, 10 years ago. Horschel, No. 19 in the FedExCup standings, won the 2014 iteration by two shots at Cherry Hills Country Club … With Xander Schauffele’s tie for second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship – and with the bonus points available for a win at the BMW Championship – he is finally within striking distance of Scottie Scheffler’s hefty FedExCup lead. With 2,000 FedExCup points to the winner, Schauffele, who is at 5,037.33 points, could technically jump Scheffler (at 6,532.75 points) for the No. 1 spot heading into the TOUR Championship. Scheffler finished fourth in Memphis.