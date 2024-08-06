FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of Wyndham Championship
The FedExCup Regular Season finale has arrived, as this week’s Wyndham Championship marks the last chance to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
The top 70 on the FedExCup after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs. The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will qualify for the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after the BMW will qualify for the TOUR Championship.
The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will also qualify for all Signature Events in 2025, and the top 30 after the BMW will qualify for the 2025 Masters. The stakes are high for advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs – but the first step is simply getting in. Players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham Championship, contested at the venerable Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will face a high-pressure week amidst an otherwise tranquil Carolinian aesthetic.
Note: The FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will determine the top 70 players who qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The late Grayson Murray, included on the official standings, is not included on this list.
After an emotional week at his home Paris Olympics, Victor Perez arrives at the Wyndham holding the all-important No. 70 position on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, as he looks to stave off challengers and solidify a Playoffs berth. Tournament winners this season near the bubble include Nick Dunlap (No. 65 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List), Jhonattan Vegas (No. 66) and Davis Riley (No. 71).
Last year, winner Lucas Glover was the only player to move inside the top 70 at the Wyndham Championship. This week has the potential to offer more volatility, though, based on the results of players near the bubble.
Here’s a look at scenarios for players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham – the minimum finish needed for a chance to finish inside the top 70, and the finish that will likely move them inside the number. Endless permutations are in play, but one thing is for sure: the Wyndham Championship will be a wild ride.
Minimum finishes required to have a chance to make the Playoffs
The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 70. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 70 currently is. Players below 160 will not qualify for the Playoffs, even with a win. Anyone between 71-160 that is not listed is not in the field.
|71
|Riley, Davis
|Solo-73rd
|72
|Putnam, Andrew
|2-way T50
|73
|Kitayama, Kurt
|Solo-28th
|74
|List, Luke
|Solo-27th
|75
|Glover, Lucas
|Solo-24th
|76
|Hodges, Lee
|Solo-24th
|77
|Schenk, Adam
|Solo-17th
|78
|Mitchell, Keith
|2-way T7
|79
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|2-way T5
|80
|Kohles, Ben
|2-way T5
|81
|Svensson, Adam
|3-way T4
|82
|Hall, Harry
|2-way T4
|83
|Novak, Andrew
|2-way T4
|84
|Garnett, Brice
|Solo-4th
|85
|Hoffman, Charley
|3-way T3
|86
|Yu, Kevin
|Solo-3rd
|87
|Hossler, Beau
|Solo-3rd
|88
|Pan, C.T.
|Solo-3rd
|89
|Ghim, Doug
|Solo-3rd
|90
|Lower, Justin
|3-way T2
|91
|Stevens, Sam
|3-way T2
|92
|Meissner, Mac
|2-way T2
|94
|Gotterup, Chris
|2-way T2
|95
|Phillips, Chandler
|2-way T2
|96
|Kim, Chan
|2-way T2
|97
|Lee, K.H.
|2-way T2
|98
|Lashley, Nate
|Solo-2nd
|99
|Fishburn, Patrick
|Solo-2nd
|100
|Fox, Ryan
|Solo-2nd
|101
|Skinns, David
|Solo-2nd
|103
|Silverman, Ben
|Solo-2nd
|104
|Ramey, Chad
|Solo-2nd
|105
|Hisatsune, Ryo
|Solo-2nd
|106
|Hoey, Rico
|Solo-2nd
|107
|Young, Carson
|Solo-2nd
|108
|Kim, S.H.
|Solo-2nd
|109
|Blair, Zac
|Solo-2nd
|110
|Echavarria, Nico
|Win
|111
|Kuchar, Matt
|Win
|112
|Wallace, Matt
|Win
|114
|Kim, Michael
|Win
|115
|Dahmen, Joel
|Win
|116
|Wu, Dylan
|Win
|117
|Coody, Pierceson
|Win
|118
|NeSmith, Matt
|Win
|119
|Springer, Hayden
|Win
|120
|Ryder, Sam
|Win
|121
|Whaley, Vince
|Win
|122
|Schmid, Matthias
|Win
|124
|Yuan, Carl
|Win
|125
|Tosti, Alejandro
|Win
|126
|Smalley, Alex
|Win
|127
|Spaun, J.J.
|Win
|128
|Norlander, Henrik
|Win
|129
|Bridgeman, Jacob
|Win
|130
|Sigg, Greyson
|Win
|132
|Kizzire, Patton
|Win
|133
|Thorbjornsen, Michael
|Win
|134
|Campillo, Jorge
|Win
|135
|Hadley, Chesson
|Win
|136
|Buckley, Hayden
|Win
|138
|Merritt, Troy
|Win
|139
|Berger, Daniel
|Win
|140
|Trainer, Martin
|Win
|142
|Laird, Martin
|Win
|143
|Moore, Ryan
|Win
|144
|Campos, Rafa
|Win
|145
|Bramlett, Joseph
|Win
|146
|Higgo, Garrick
|Win
|147
|Simpson, Webb
|Win
|149
|Wu, Brandon
|Win
|150
|Johnson, Zach
|Win
|151
|Baddeley, Aaron
|Win
|152
|Bryan, Wesley
|Win
|153
|Olesen, Thorbjørn
|Win
|154
|Brehm, Ryan
|Win
|155
|Reavie, Chez
|Win
|156
|Highsmith, Joe
|Win
|157
|Crowe, Trace
|Win
|158
|Coody, Parker
|Win
|159
|Woodland, Gary
|Win
|160
|Suh, Justin
|Win