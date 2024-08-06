PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

FedExCup Playoffs scenarios ahead of Wyndham Championship

2 Min Read

Latest

    Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Regular Season finale has arrived, as this week’s Wyndham Championship marks the last chance to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

    The top 70 on the FedExCup after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs. The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will qualify for the BMW Championship, and the top 30 after the BMW will qualify for the TOUR Championship.

    The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude will also qualify for all Signature Events in 2025, and the top 30 after the BMW will qualify for the 2025 Masters. The stakes are high for advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs – but the first step is simply getting in. Players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham Championship, contested at the venerable Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will face a high-pressure week amidst an otherwise tranquil Carolinian aesthetic.

    Note: The FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will determine the top 70 players who qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The late Grayson Murray, included on the official standings, is not included on this list.

    After an emotional week at his home Paris Olympics, Victor Perez arrives at the Wyndham holding the all-important No. 70 position on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, as he looks to stave off challengers and solidify a Playoffs berth. Tournament winners this season near the bubble include Nick Dunlap (No. 65 on the Playoffs and Eligibility Points List), Jhonattan Vegas (No. 66) and Davis Riley (No. 71).

    Last year, winner Lucas Glover was the only player to move inside the top 70 at the Wyndham Championship. This week has the potential to offer more volatility, though, based on the results of players near the bubble.

    Here’s a look at scenarios for players outside the top 70 into the Wyndham – the minimum finish needed for a chance to finish inside the top 70, and the finish that will likely move them inside the number. Endless permutations are in play, but one thing is for sure: the Wyndham Championship will be a wild ride.

    Minimum finishes required to have a chance to make the Playoffs

    The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and have a chance to move into the top 70. It does not mean they will clinch a spot in the Playoffs, just that they will move ahead of where No. 70 currently is. Players below 160 will not qualify for the Playoffs, even with a win. Anyone between 71-160 that is not listed is not in the field.

    71Riley, DavisSolo-73rd
    72Putnam, Andrew2-way T50
    73Kitayama, KurtSolo-28th
    74List, LukeSolo-27th
    75Glover, LucasSolo-24th
    76Hodges, LeeSolo-24th
    77Schenk, AdamSolo-17th
    78Mitchell, Keith2-way T7
    79Højgaard, Nicolai2-way T5
    80Kohles, Ben2-way T5
    81Svensson, Adam3-way T4
    82Hall, Harry2-way T4
    83Novak, Andrew2-way T4
    84Garnett, BriceSolo-4th
    85Hoffman, Charley3-way T3
    86Yu, KevinSolo-3rd
    87Hossler, BeauSolo-3rd
    88Pan, C.T.Solo-3rd
    89Ghim, DougSolo-3rd
    90Lower, Justin3-way T2
    91Stevens, Sam3-way T2
    92Meissner, Mac2-way T2
    94Gotterup, Chris2-way T2
    95Phillips, Chandler2-way T2
    96Kim, Chan2-way T2
    97Lee, K.H.2-way T2
    98Lashley, NateSolo-2nd
    99Fishburn, PatrickSolo-2nd
    100Fox, RyanSolo-2nd
    101Skinns, DavidSolo-2nd
    103Silverman, BenSolo-2nd
    104Ramey, ChadSolo-2nd
    105Hisatsune, RyoSolo-2nd
    106Hoey, RicoSolo-2nd
    107Young, CarsonSolo-2nd
    108Kim, S.H.Solo-2nd
    109Blair, ZacSolo-2nd
    110Echavarria, NicoWin
    111Kuchar, MattWin
    112Wallace, MattWin
    114Kim, MichaelWin
    115Dahmen, JoelWin
    116Wu, DylanWin
    117Coody, PiercesonWin
    118NeSmith, MattWin
    119Springer, HaydenWin
    120Ryder, SamWin
    121Whaley, VinceWin
    122Schmid, MatthiasWin
    124Yuan, CarlWin
    125Tosti, AlejandroWin
    126Smalley, AlexWin
    127Spaun, J.J.Win
    128Norlander, HenrikWin
    129Bridgeman, JacobWin
    130Sigg, GreysonWin
    132Kizzire, PattonWin
    133Thorbjornsen, MichaelWin
    134Campillo, JorgeWin
    135Hadley, ChessonWin
    136Buckley, HaydenWin
    138Merritt, TroyWin
    139Berger, DanielWin
    140Trainer, MartinWin
    142Laird, MartinWin
    143Moore, RyanWin
    144Campos, RafaWin
    145Bramlett, JosephWin
    146Higgo, GarrickWin
    147Simpson, WebbWin
    149Wu, BrandonWin
    150Johnson, ZachWin
    151Baddeley, AaronWin
    152Bryan, WesleyWin
    153Olesen, ThorbjørnWin
    154Brehm, RyanWin
    155Reavie, ChezWin
    156Highsmith, JoeWin
    157Crowe, TraceWin
    158Coody, ParkerWin
    159Woodland, GaryWin
    160Suh, JustinWin
