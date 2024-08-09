FedExCup update: Iron shaft switch propels Beau Hossler to first-round 60, move into top 70 at Wyndham Championship
Written by Stephanie Royer
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Beau Hossler may have been 7 feet away from becoming the third Mr. 59 of the year. But his 10-under 60 in the morning wave of Round 1 at the Wyndham Championship moved him into the lead and from 87th to projected 51st in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, well within the top 70 that will advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship for the Playoffs.
The Texas alum set the tone for the day by draining a 48-foot birdie putt on No. 1. Playing under preferred lies, as wind and rains from Tropical Storm Debby postponed the first round to Friday, he birdied Nos. 2-4, then stuck his second shot to 2 feet on the par-5 fifth to start 6-under through five holes.
Hossler added one more birdie to make the turn in 28, then carded four birdies against one bogey on the back nine for a 3-under 32. His lone bogey came at the par-4 11th, where his drive into the right rough necessitated a layup and he couldn't get it up-and-down.
Needing a final-hole birdie to join Cameron Young (Travelers Championship) and Hayden Springer (John Deere Classic) as players to break 60 this year, Hossler hit his approach shot into the greenside bunker. He splashed out to 7 feet and converted the putt for a par.
"Anytime you can make a 4 on 18 here you've done well," Hossler said, reflecting on his closing stretch. "I knew if I had any chance to make birdie, I had to get it in the fairway. Once I was in the left rough there was just no way I'd be able to get it on that shelf to have a real look."
Hossler needs at least a solo-third place finish or better to have a chance at making it to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude. His opening round was just what he needed to start his campaign, especially amidst a season and on a course marked by inconsistencies.
Still searching for a maiden TOUR win, Hossler started the year with three top-25s and no missed cuts in six starts. But since THE PLAYERS Championship in March, the 29-year-old has missed eight cuts in 15 starts, including both of his starts leading up to the Wyndham.
In four starts at Sedgefield Country Club, Hossler has three missed cuts and a T65. "This course has not treated me particularly well in the past, so I was just coming here and trying to play as well as I could and see what I got," Hossler said after the round.
So, what switch did he flip to take a four-stroke lead and dominate the field in Strokes Gained: Approach?
"I'd say the last month I've switched iron shafts back into what I was using kind of years ago," Hossler said. "And it seems like my iron play's gotten better, a lot less curve on the ball, the bottom feels a little more stable. I've been working on some keys in my swing.
"I've been hitting it really nicely for the last two tournaments even though I missed both the cuts. I made some bad errors on course management. Today I played nicely, I hit it beautifully and thought my way around the course pretty well."
Or perhaps, it was the day off that Thursday's torrential rains mandated.
"Basically, I did nothing (yesterday)," Hossler said. "Sat inside, watched 'Game of Thrones' for a bit, drank some coffee ... My physio, we had some people over at the house and he made chicken parmesan ... I guess I'm not great at taking days off, but when it's forced like that, you've kind of got to do it. Maybe I should do it more often."
In fact, Hossler's WHOOP only recorded four minutes of stress on Thursday. "I think it was me driving to the coffee shop in the middle of a hurricane," he said jokingly.
With three more rounds to go, Hossler can expect a little more than four minutes of stress.
