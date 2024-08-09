After losing to son for first time, Matt Kuchar looks to extend FedExCup Playoffs streak

But his game has come alive in recent weeks, contending to the 72nd hole at the 3M Open en route to his first top-10 finish of the season. Last week, he flew to Long Island for some work with his swing instructor, and he watched his son play a junior tournament in Salt Lake City before a trip home to Idaho and then a cross-country jaunt back to North Carolina. He also spent a lot of time watching the Olympics – in which he earned bronze in men’s golf at the 2016 Rio Games, the first Olympic golf competition of the modern era.