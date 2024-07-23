2H AGO
3M Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The first round of the 3M Open tees off this Thursday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This event marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players searching for precious points ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs. Lee Hodges returns to defend his title from 2023, with notables in the field including Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau and more.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.