3M Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The first round of the 3M Open tees off this Thursday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This event marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players searching for precious points ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs. Lee Hodges returns to defend his title from 2023, with notables in the field including Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel, Tony Finau and more.