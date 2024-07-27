One back at 3M Open, Matt Kuchar keeps 17-year FedExCup Playoffs streak hopes alive
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
For 17 consecutive years, Matt Kuchar has made the FedExCup Playoffs. Consistent. Impressive. A reflection of his longevity.
But Father Time waits for no one. At 46, and with his last win on TOUR coming in 2019, there’s a good chance this iron-man streak will come to an end – with just seven made cuts so far in 2024.
While Father Time is undefeated, golf is a game for a lifetime and Kuchar has shown he’s still got it through three rounds at the 3M Open.
He fired an impressive 8-under 63 Saturday and sits just one shot back of Jhonattan Vegas.
With a win Kuchar would be projected to move inside the top-70 mark in the FedExCup standings, while he’s currently projected to be No. 88 – a hearty leap from where he came into the week (No. 155) – with just one more event left in the season after this week at TPC Twin Cities.
“It’s why I’m here and will be at (the Wyndham Championship) as well – just trying to make sure I give myself as many chances as I can to crack the top 70 and make the Playoffs,” Kuchar said. “One of those things you think, ‘Gosh, I haven't lost my job in a long time, I certainly don't want this year to be the year I lose my job.’”
Matt Kuchar's interview after Round 3 of 3M Open
To the credit of the veteran, Kuchar’s day could have got off the rails early – but he had an impressive rally have an early hiccup. Kuchar made birdie on No. 2 but quickly gave that back with a double bogey on the par-3 fourth after hitting his tee shot well off-line and three-putting.
He backed that up, however, with four straight birdies, and went birdie-eagle to close out his day. He pitched in from 92 feet on the closing hole and nearly aced the par-3 17th.
Matt Kuchar holes out for eagle to end his day at 3M Open
“In the air I had a good feeling it was going to be good – not quite as good as it turned out," Kuchar said. "I think it’s always a bonus on a tough hole when you get to walk up and tap a birdie in without even having to think about your (next) shot."
Last season, both Adam Scott and Kuchar had found the Playoffs in every FedExCup campaign. Scott finished No. 72 when the cutoff was reduced from 125 players to 70 and Kuchar was the last man standing.
“It is amazing to be the guy that keeps the streak going,” Kuchar told the Associated Press last year.
This season has been a struggle, Kuchar admitted. He said he’s had a lot of good rounds but hasn’t been able to string a bunch together. Starting the year Kuchar said he felt as good about his game, and his body, as he ever had.
“I was so excited, and things didn't go quite right early on and just kind of cycled in a bad way,” Kuchar said. “And golf's a funny thing. I think as pros we sometimes feel a long way away. Certainly, this year has felt like a long way away for me. But I think if you can plug the right ingredient in, pros are never that far away from snapping back.
“Hopefully we've kind of got the right ingredient in for this thing to maintain for another day, another week, another month, another year.”
Kuchar is certainly hoping that, in the immediate, he keeps things going for at least three more weeks – and, again, right into the FedExCup Playoffs.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Kuchar said, “but hopefully things keep going in the right direction.”