Power Rankings: 3M Open

TPC Twin Cities is one of the most gettable off the tee and on approach. When converting greens in regulation into par breakers, it becomes a shootout. What Lee Hodges achieved a year ago never is the expectation, but he proved that the extraordinary is possible. All he did was record the only wire-to-wire victory of 2022-23 and with a season-high margin of victory of seven strokes. Like the majority committed this week, he was outside the top 70 in the FedExCup upon arrival.