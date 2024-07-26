PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3M Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third round of the 3M Open begins Saturday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This event marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players searching for precious points ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.

    Taylor Pendrith set the pace with a 7-under 64 to sit at 12-under, two clear of Matt NeSmith heading into the weekend at TPC Twin Cities. Andrew Putnam sits in solo third at 9-under. Sam Burns and Sahith Theegala both sit at 7-under and remain in contention heading into Saturday.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1 Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m. Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


