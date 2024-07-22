The First Look: 3M Open
5 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
The 3M Open is the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedExCup Regular Season, with several players jockeying for spots in the three-event FedExCup Playoffs.
With just the top 70 in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs, it’s prime time to earn valuable FedExCup points at this week’s 156-player event at TPC Twin Cities.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to the 3M Open.
FIELD NOTES: Both Justin Rose and Billy Horschel, who finished tied for second at The Open Championship, return across the Atlantic to tee it up at the 3M Open. Horschel finished T13 in 2023 in his tournament debut, while Rose is making his first trip to TPC Twin Cities … Nick Dunlap will head to the 3M Open after winning for the second time this season – but first as a professional – at the Barracuda Championship. Dunlap recorded 19 points Sunday in the Modified Stableford format (in shooting 9-under 62) to win again after breaking through to take The American Express while still an amateur. Dunlap showed the power of a good finish with his win Sunday, moving from No. 95 to No. 63 in the FedExCup standings and inside the mark to qualify for the Playoffs … Lee Hodges is looking to become the first player to successfully defend the 3M Open title. Hodges finished T12 at the PGA Championship – his best result of the season. Hodges enters the week at No. 73 in the standings, hovering around the FedExCup Playoffs bubble … Past champion Tony Finau looks to rekindle some magic at the 3M Open. Finau has made the cut in each of his five appearances at TPC Twin Cities and has notched back-to-back top-10s, including a three-stroke win in 2022. He also finished third in 2020 … Other 2024 winners competing this week include Akshay Bhatia (No. 14 on the FedExCup standings thanks to a win and a runner-up this season), and Presidents Cup International Team hopefuls Cam Davis and Taylor Pendrith, who finished T5 last week at the Barracuda Championship … Keegan Bradley, recently announced as U.S. Team captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, is returning to the 3M Open for the first time since 2021. Bradley has made the cut in both prior appearances at TPC Twin Cities and has two top-10s this season as he looks to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs – and keep an eye on any Ryder Cup hopefuls … Reigning PGA TOUR University No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen will be in action at the 3M Open. Thorbjornsen finished T2 at the John Deere Classic, his best TOUR result.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton returns to action on the PGA TOUR having gone 4-for-4 in made cuts so far this summer. The rising Florida State junior found the weekend at the U.S. Open before notching back-to-back top-10s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic … Neal Shipley, who topped Clanton for low amateur honors at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, is also returning to the PGA TOUR. Shipley finished sixth two weeks ago at the ISCO Championship and made the cut at last week’s Barracuda Championship … Recent Mercer graduate Tobias Jonsson won the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational to earn a spot in the 3M Open – becoming the first Mercer alum to compete on TOUR. Jonsson also won the individual title at the 2022 Eisenhower Trophy … Ben Warian recently concluded his senior season at the University of Minnesota, finishing in the top 20 in 11 of 12 tournaments. Warian was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team and will sleep at home this week, as he grew up about 25 minutes from TPC Twin Cities … Ben James, who sits fourth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, returns to the PGA TOUR after finishing tied for 44th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. James has had a celebrated career at the University of Virginia as a PING first-team All-American last season while also leading the USA Team to victory at the Walker Cup.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: There was no change to the standings in the TOUR TOP 10 after last week’s Open Championship and Barracuda Championship, with Scottie Scheffler remaining firmly on top and The Open champion Xander Schauffele still in second. Scheffler has nearly 6,000 points while Schauffele has just over 4,000. They have separated themselves from the chasing pack, however, with Schauffele’s lead over No. 3, Rory McIlroy sitting at 1,500 points … Barracuda Championship winner Nick Dunlap moved up 32 spots in the standings to No. 63.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points
COURSE: TPC Twin Cities, par 71, 7,431 yards. Former world No. 1 and Minnesota native Tom Lehman was the player consultant for the layout, located about 15 miles from downtown Minneapolis, which originally opened in 2000 thanks to Arnold Palmer and his design company. One of the signature holes, the risk-reward par-4 17th, is named “Tom’s Thumb” after Lehman. A 2018 renovation included narrowing fairways, adding bunkers, and adding/repositioning tee complexes to prepare for the TOUR’s arrival in 2019. The course previously hosted the 3M Championship on PGA TOUR Champions, as well.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Lee Hodges (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Scott Piercy (first round, 2019), Bryson DeChambeau (second round, 2019), Matthew Wolff (third round, 2019), Lucas Glover (fourth round, 2019), Beau Hossler (fourth round, 2023)
LAST TIME: Lee Hodges dominated the field at the 3M Open to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR – winning by a commanding seven shots. Hodges shot a final-round 67 to win in wire-to-wire fashion. His 260 total set the new tournament scoring record, while his seven-shot triumph was also the widest margin of victory in tournament history. Martin Laird, Kevin Streelman and J.T. Poston finished tied for second. Poston got to within three shots but went for broke on the final hole, hitting his approach at the par-5 18th into the water en route to a triple bogey.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Spanish-language main feed: Primary tournament coverage presented in Spanish featuring the best action from across the course
- Spanish-language featured group: PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups presented in Spanish
- Thursday-Friday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.