The First Look: 3M Open

FIELD NOTES: Both Justin Rose and Billy Horschel, who finished tied for second at The Open Championship, return across the Atlantic to tee it up at the 3M Open. Horschel finished T13 in 2023 in his tournament debut, while Rose is making his first trip to TPC Twin Cities … Nick Dunlap will head to the 3M Open after winning for the second time this season – but first as a professional – at the Barracuda Championship. Dunlap recorded 19 points Sunday in the Modified Stableford format (in shooting 9-under 62) to win again after breaking through to take The American Express while still an amateur. Dunlap showed the power of a good finish with his win Sunday, moving from No. 95 to No. 63 in the FedExCup standings and inside the mark to qualify for the Playoffs … Lee Hodges is looking to become the first player to successfully defend the 3M Open title. Hodges finished T12 at the PGA Championship – his best result of the season. Hodges enters the week at No. 73 in the standings, hovering around the FedExCup Playoffs bubble … Past champion Tony Finau looks to rekindle some magic at the 3M Open. Finau has made the cut in each of his five appearances at TPC Twin Cities and has notched back-to-back top-10s, including a three-stroke win in 2022. He also finished third in 2020 … Other 2024 winners competing this week include Akshay Bhatia (No. 14 on the FedExCup standings thanks to a win and a runner-up this season), and Presidents Cup International Team hopefuls Cam Davis and Taylor Pendrith, who finished T5 last week at the Barracuda Championship … Keegan Bradley, recently announced as U.S. Team captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, is returning to the 3M Open for the first time since 2021. Bradley has made the cut in both prior appearances at TPC Twin Cities and has two top-10s this season as he looks to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs – and keep an eye on any Ryder Cup hopefuls … Reigning PGA TOUR University No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen will be in action at the 3M Open. Thorbjornsen finished T2 at the John Deere Classic, his best TOUR result.