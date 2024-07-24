The Five: Notables outside FedExCup Playoffs spots competing at 3M Open

Now he looks to match elite taste with elite play. Mitchell arrives in Minnesota at No. 75 on the FedExCup, at a crossroads as he eyes a Playoffs berth. The University of Georgia alum has made 14 of 20 cuts this season, with nine top-25 finishes, a resume that would comfortably qualify for the Playoffs' previous format (prior to 2023, the top 125 qualified). Mitchell's stats befit a Playoffs berth: he ranks fourth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and sixth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. The short game has let him down, relatively speaking, as he ranks No. 126 around the green and No. 157 in putting -- perhaps holding him back from the high finishes needed to push up the FedExCup standings, as he has placed no better than ninth in 2024.