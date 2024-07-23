Billy Horschel is first player on range Tuesday at 3M Open

The statement was lofty at the time. Horschel, 37, was in serious contention into the final nine at Royal Troon and finished with three straight birdies but couldn’t keep pace with Schauffele, who carded a final-round 65 that he described as the round of his life. Might Horschel consider taking the week off to recuperate and process the emotions of his best chance at a major title? Horschel moved to No. 26 on the FedExCup standings with his tie for second at The Open, well positioned to make a run at a TOUR Championship appearance and potentially a second FedExCup title. He would have been justified in returning to his home Florida and unplugging for a bit.