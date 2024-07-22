Monday qualifiers: 3M Open

The qualifying field includes a mix of wily veterans like William McGirt, Robert Streb and D.J. Trahan, and up-and-comers like recent University of Missouri grad Jack Lundin (who finished No. 28 on this year's PGA TOUR University Ranking, narrowly missing PGA TOUR Americas membership) and 2020 U.S. Amateur winner Tyler Strafaci. There's even Larry Blatt, who spent nearly a decade as a financial trader before turning to professional golf full-time.