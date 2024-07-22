PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Monday qualifiers: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Four 3M Open spots are available via Monday's open qualifier. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Two events remain before the PGA TOUR's three-event FedExCup Playoffs, including this week's 3M Open at majestic TPC Twin Cities outside Minneapolis. The top 70 after the Wyndham Championship will qualify for the Playoffs, meaning heightened urgency for those around the bubble into the week in Minnesota.

    In the meantime, four spots at the 3M Open are available via Monday's 18-hole qualifier, contested at Victory Links GC in Blaine, Minnesota. There will be a sudden-death playoff if needed to break ties.

    Click here for scores and tee times from the 3M Open Monday qualifier.

    The qualifying field includes a mix of wily veterans like William McGirt, Robert Streb and D.J. Trahan, and up-and-comers like recent University of Missouri grad Jack Lundin (who finished No. 28 on this year's PGA TOUR University Ranking, narrowly missing PGA TOUR Americas membership) and 2020 U.S. Amateur winner Tyler Strafaci. There's even Larry Blatt, who spent nearly a decade as a financial trader before turning to professional golf full-time.

    The four qualifiers will advance to compete against some of the game's best at the 3M Open, Thursday-Sunday.

    This file will be updated later with more information on the four qualifiers.

