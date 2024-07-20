The British Open Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of The Open Championship at Royal Troon concludes Sunday, where the world's top players compete for the year's final major championship title.
Billy Horschel enters the final round as the solo leader with a 2-under 69 following the harsh weather conditions during Saturday’s round. Horschel sits at 4-under while Thirston Lawrence, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Xander Shauffele, Justin Rose and Daniel Brown all enter Sunday tied for second at 3-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.
- Sunday: 4 a.m.-conclusion of play
Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.
Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.