PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

The British Open Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The final round of The Open Championship at Royal Troon concludes Sunday, where the world's top players compete for the year's final major championship title.

    Billy Horschel enters the final round as the solo leader with a 2-under 69 following the harsh weather conditions during Saturday’s round. Horschel sits at 4-under while Thirston Lawrence, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Xander Shauffele, Justin Rose and Daniel Brown all enter Sunday tied for second at 3-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action:

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.

    • Sunday: 4 a.m.-conclusion of play

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.

    Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

    Must reads

    From Billy Horschel to Dan Brown, The Open has been a shocker

    Inside a ‘sadistically enjoyable’ Saturday at The Open

    Nine things to know: Royal Troon

    What is The British Open Championship playoff format?

    Troon's short but daunting task: Tackling the par-3 'Postage Stamp'

    Rory McIlroy on condolences, hugs and missing Tiger text after U.S. Open

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.