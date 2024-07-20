What is The British Open Championship playoff format?

Two of the prior three Open Championships at Royal Troon have required a playoff to determine the Champion Golfer of the Year. Todd Hamilton prevailed over Ernie Els to win the 2004 Open in a four-hole aggregate playoff. Fifteen years prior, Mark Calcavecchia defeated Greg Norman and Wayne Grady in the first Open to utilize a four-hole aggregate playoff (the format was adopted in 1985). Each of these two playoffs featured the same hole rotation of Nos. 1, 2, 17 and 18 that will be used in the event of a playoff Sunday.