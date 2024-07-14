See the ISCO Championship playoff format

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The ISCO Championship is headed to a sudden-death playoff.

    Matt NeSmith, Zac Blair, Pierceson Coody, Harry Hall and Rico Hoey all carded 22-under 266 at Keene Trace Golf Club outside Lexington, Kentucky, requiring overtime to determine a winner on a chaotic Sunday in the Bluegrass State.

    The playoff format is as follows: 18, 18, 9, 18, 9, 18. (Holes 9 and 18 would continue to be played in rotation until a winner is determined.)

    The par-4 18th measures 423 yards, with a pond down the hole’s right side and bunkers down the left. The par-3 ninth measures 209 yards, played across a water hazard.

