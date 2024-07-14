Updated JUST NOW
See the ISCO Championship playoff format
Staff @PGATOUR
The ISCO Championship is headed to a sudden-death playoff.
Matt NeSmith, Zac Blair, Pierceson Coody, Harry Hall and Rico Hoey all carded 22-under 266 at Keene Trace Golf Club outside Lexington, Kentucky, requiring overtime to determine a winner on a chaotic Sunday in the Bluegrass State.
The playoff format is as follows: 18, 18, 9, 18, 9, 18. (Holes 9 and 18 would continue to be played in rotation until a winner is determined.)
The par-4 18th measures 423 yards, with a pond down the hole’s right side and bunkers down the left. The par-3 ninth measures 209 yards, played across a water hazard.