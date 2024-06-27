Taylor Montgomery shoots unexpected 65, details emotional shoulder injury recovery in Detroit

The Las Vegas, Nevada, native kept the details close to his chest in recent months, but his results told the story of a golfer struggling with something. He finished 11th at THE PLAYERS Championship in March but only made five starts since – which resulted in three missed cuts and two withdrawals. He shot 81 in the first round of the Valero Texas Open before pulling out. The next month, he shot 80 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and withdrew. He withdrew from the PGA Championship before it began. He entered this week 99th in the FedExCup standings.