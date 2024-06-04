Round 1, the Memorial: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Viktor Hovland looks to defend his title from last year but will have to beat a star-studded field headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, recent major champion Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, who is already a two-time winner this season.