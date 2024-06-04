Round 1, the Memorial: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Viktor Hovland looks to defend his title from last year but will have to beat a star-studded field headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, recent major champion Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, who is already a two-time winner this season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Special Programming
On the Range
PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: 2-3:30 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel
PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry
- Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS
Tournament coverage
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.