19M AGO

Round 1, the Memorial: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Viktor Hovland looks to defend his title from last year but will have to beat a star-studded field headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, recent major champion Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, who is already a two-time winner this season.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Special Programming

    On the Range

    PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.

    • Wednesday: 2-3:30 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel

    PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry

    • Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS

    Tournament coverage

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 3-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    MUST READS

    Looking back: Jack Nicklaus' greatest memories from the Memorial

    Power Rankings

    Celebrating 10 years of Hideki Matsuyama magic

    The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Purse breakdown: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    PGA TOUR
