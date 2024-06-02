Local fan caddies two holes for C.T. Pan at RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
ANCASTER, Ontario – Paul Emerson doesn’t fancy himself a good golfer, but he’s a scratch “golf nut.” He attended Sunday’s final round as the RBC Canadian Open as a spectator, with an unexpected inside-the-ropes experience early in the day – two holes as a caddie.
Emerson, who hails from nearby Aurora, Ontario, was traversing the par-4 third hole at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he realized that C.T. Pan’s caddie, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, had been injured and was unable to continue caddying. Pan’s playing partner Shane Lowry was carrying his own bag, and Lowry’s caddie Darren Reynolds was carrying Pan’s bag.
As Pan was walking Cowan over to a medic on the side of the fairway, Emerson asked Pan if he could lend a hand.
“I helped Fluff get the bib off, threw it on and started walking up the hole,” Emerson said.
Pan was grateful for the support, and Emerson took the bag. He looped through the fifth fairway before a member of the caddie services team, Michael Campbell, stepped in. Campbell was replaced by Al Riddell, Paul Barjon’s caddie, on the 10th tee.
Cowan was treated for injuries suffered after tripping and falling on the third fairway.
Emerson had never previously caddied in a professional event; he once looped for a friend in a pro-am at the LPGA’s CPKC Women’s Open. This was a new type of experience though – he told Pan on the fourth hole that he was willing to chat as much or as little as he would like; Pan noted that he is not particularly chatty.
Pan began Sunday’s final round in a tie for 36th at 2-under; he turned in 1-under 34. As for the holes with Emerson on the bag? Birdie on No. 3, bogey on No. 4.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.