Purse breakdown: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
The PGA TOUR heads to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the season's seventh of eight Signature Events. Muirfield Village Golf Club, perennially one of the TOUR's most demanding tests, is set to challenge a star-studded field that includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and defending champion Viktor Hovland.
The Memorial will have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties, in addition to any players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead.
The Memorial features a $20 million total purse, including $4 million to the winner. Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Dublin, Ohio.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|20%
|$4,000,000.00
|$3,100,000.00
|$2,533,333.25
|$2,150,000.00
|$1,888,000.00
|$1,700,000.00
|$1,557,142.88
|$1,443,250.00
|$1,349,555.50
|$1,270,200.00
|2
|11%
|$2,200,000.00
|$1,800,000.00
|$1,533,333.38
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,240,000.00
|$1,150,000.00
|$1,078,000.00
|$1,018,250.00
|$966,888.88
|$921,600.00
|3
|7%
|$1,400,000.00
|$1,200,000.00
|$1,080,000.00
|$1,000,000.00
|$940,000.00
|$891,000.00
|$849,428.56
|$812,750.00
|$779,555.56
|$748,800.00
|4
|5%
|$1,000,000.00
|$920,000.00
|$866,666.69
|$825,000.00
|$789,200.00
|$757,666.69
|$728,857.12
|$702,000.00
|$676,444.44
|$651,800.00
|5
|4.2%
|$840,000.00
|$800,000.00
|$766,666.69
|$736,500.00
|$709,200.00
|$683,666.69
|$659,428.56
|$636,000.00
|$613,111.12
|$590,700.00
|6
|3.8%
|$760,000.00
|$730,000.00
|$702,000.00
|$676,500.00
|$652,400.00
|$629,333.31
|$606,857.12
|$584,750.00
|$563,000.00
|$543,600.00
|7
|3.5%
|$700,000.00
|$673,000.00
|$648,666.69
|$625,500.00
|$603,200.00
|$581,333.31
|$559,714.31
|$538,375.00
|$519,555.56
|$502,500.00
|8
|3.23%
|$646,000.00
|$623,000.00
|$600,666.69
|$579,000.00
|$557,600.00
|$536,333.31
|$515,285.72
|$497,000.00
|$480,555.56
|$465,400.00
|9
|3%
|$600,000.00
|$578,000.00
|$556,666.69
|$535,500.00
|$514,400.00
|$493,500.00
|$475,714.28
|$459,875.00
|$445,333.34
|$431,700.00
|10
|2.78%
|$556,000.00
|$535,000.00
|$514,000.00
|$493,000.00
|$472,200.00
|$455,000.00
|$439,857.16
|$426,000.00
|$413,000.00
|$400,600.00
|11
|2.57%
|$514,000.00
|$493,000.00
|$472,000.00
|$451,250.00
|$434,800.00
|$420,500.00
|$407,428.56
|$395,125.00
|$383,333.34
|$371,900.00
|12
|2.36%
|$472,000.00
|$451,000.00
|$430,333.34
|$415,000.00
|$401,800.00
|$389,666.66
|$378,142.84
|$367,000.00
|$356,111.12
|$345,500.00
|13
|2.15%
|$430,000.00
|$409,500.00
|$396,000.00
|$384,250.00
|$373,200.00
|$362,500.00
|$352,000.00
|$341,625.00
|$331,444.44
|$321,600.00
|14
|1.945%
|$389,000.00
|$379,000.00
|$369,000.00
|$359,000.00
|$349,000.00
|$339,000.00
|$329,000.00
|$319,125.00
|$309,555.56
|$300,200.00
|15
|1.845%
|$369,000.00
|$359,000.00
|$349,000.00
|$339,000.00
|$329,000.00
|$319,000.00
|$309,142.84
|$299,625.00
|$290,333.34
|$281,300.00
|16
|1.745%
|$349,000.00
|$339,000.00
|$329,000.00
|$319,000.00
|$309,000.00
|$299,166.66
|$289,714.28
|$280,500.00
|$271,555.56
|$262,800.00
|17
|1.645%
|$329,000.00
|$319,000.00
|$309,000.00
|$299,000.00
|$289,200.00
|$279,833.34
|$270,714.28
|$261,875.00
|$253,222.22
|$244,700.00
|18
|1.545%
|$309,000.00
|$299,000.00
|$289,000.00
|$279,250.00
|$270,000.00
|$261,000.00
|$252,285.72
|$243,750.00
|$235,333.33
|$227,900.00
|19
|1.445%
|$289,000.00
|$279,000.00
|$269,333.34
|$260,250.00
|$251,400.00
|$242,833.33
|$234,428.58
|$226,125.00
|$218,888.89
|$212,400.00
|20
|1.345%
|$269,000.00
|$259,500.00
|$250,666.67
|$242,000.00
|$233,600.00
|$225,333.33
|$217,142.86
|$210,125.00
|$203,888.89
|$198,200.00
|21
|1.25%
|$250,000.00
|$241,500.00
|$233,000.00
|$224,750.00
|$216,600.00
|$208,500.00
|$201,714.28
|$195,750.00
|$190,333.33
|$185,300.00
|22
|1.165%
|$233,000.00
|$224,500.00
|$216,333.33
|$208,250.00
|$200,200.00
|$193,666.67
|$188,000.00
|$182,875.00
|$178,111.11
|$173,600.00
|23
|1.08%
|$216,000.00
|$208,000.00
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$185,800.00
|$180,500.00
|$175,714.28
|$171,250.00
|$167,000.00
|$162,900.00
|24
|1%
|$200,000.00
|$192,000.00
|$184,000.00
|$178,250.00
|$173,400.00
|$169,000.00
|$164,857.14
|$160,875.00
|$157,000.00
|$153,200.00
|25
|0.92%
|$184,000.00
|$176,000.00
|$171,000.00
|$166,750.00
|$162,800.00
|$159,000.00
|$155,285.72
|$151,625.00
|$148,000.00
|$144,600.00
|26
|0.84%
|$168,000.00
|$164,500.00
|$161,000.00
|$157,500.00
|$154,000.00
|$150,500.00
|$147,000.00
|$143,500.00
|$140,222.22
|$137,100.00
|27
|0.805%
|$161,000.00
|$157,500.00
|$154,000.00
|$150,500.00
|$147,000.00
|$143,500.00
|$140,000.00
|$136,750.00
|$133,666.67
|$130,700.00
|28
|0.77%
|$154,000.00
|$150,500.00
|$147,000.00
|$143,500.00
|$140,000.00
|$136,500.00
|$133,285.72
|$130,250.00
|$127,333.34
|$124,500.00
|29
|0.735%
|$147,000.00
|$143,500.00
|$140,000.00
|$136,500.00
|$133,000.00
|$129,833.34
|$126,857.14
|$124,000.00
|$121,222.22
|$118,500.00
|30
|0.7%
|$140,000.00
|$136,500.00
|$133,000.00
|$129,500.00
|$126,400.00
|$123,500.00
|$120,714.29
|$118,000.00
|$115,333.34
|$112,800.00
|31
|0.665%
|$133,000.00
|$129,500.00
|$126,000.00
|$123,000.00
|$120,200.00
|$117,500.00
|$114,857.14
|$112,250.00
|$109,777.78
|$107,400.00
|32
|0.63%
|$126,000.00
|$122,500.00
|$119,666.66
|$117,000.00
|$114,400.00
|$111,833.34
|$109,285.71
|$106,875.00
|$104,555.55
|$102,300.00
|33
|0.595%
|$119,000.00
|$116,500.00
|$114,000.00
|$111,500.00
|$109,000.00
|$106,500.00
|$104,142.86
|$101,875.00
|$99,666.66
|$97,500.00
|34
|0.57%
|$114,000.00
|$111,500.00
|$109,000.00
|$106,500.00
|$104,000.00
|$101,666.66
|$99,428.57
|$97,250.00
|$95,111.11
|$93,000.00
|35
|0.545%
|$109,000.00
|$106,500.00
|$104,000.00
|$101,500.00
|$99,200.00
|$97,000.00
|$94,857.14
|$92,750.00
|$90,666.66
|$88,600.00
|36
|0.52%
|$104,000.00
|$101,500.00
|$99,000.00
|$96,750.00
|$94,600.00
|$92,500.00
|$90,428.57
|$88,375.00
|$86,333.34
|$84,300.00
|37
|0.495%
|$99,000.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,333.34
|$92,250.00
|$90,200.00
|$88,166.66
|$86,142.86
|$84,125.00
|$82,111.11
|$80,100.00
|38
|0.47%
|$94,000.00
|$92,000.00
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|39
|0.45%
|$90,000.00
|$88,000.00
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,200.00
|40
|0.43%
|$86,000.00
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,222.22
|$68,600.00
|41
|0.41%
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,250.00
|$66,666.66
|$65,200.00
|42
|0.39%
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,285.71
|$64,750.00
|$63,333.33
|$57,000.00
|43
|0.37%
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,333.33
|$62,857.14
|$61,500.00
|$54,666.67
|$49,200.00
|44
|0.35%
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,400.00
|$61,000.00
|$59,714.29
|$52,250.00
|$46,444.45
|$41,800.00
|45
|0.33%
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$60,500.00
|$59,200.00
|$58,000.00
|$49,714.29
|$43,500.00
|$38,666.67
|$34,800.00
|46
|0.31%
|$62,000.00
|$60,000.00
|$58,666.67
|$57,500.00
|$56,400.00
|$47,000.00
|$40,285.71
|$35,250.00
|$31,333.33
|$28,200.00
|47
|0.29%
|$58,000.00
|$57,000.00
|$56,000.00
|$55,000.00
|$44,000.00
|$36,666.67
|$31,428.57
|$27,500.00
|$24,444.45
|$22,000.00
|48
|0.28%
|$56,000.00
|$55,000.00
|$54,000.00
|$40,500.00
|$32,400.00
|$27,000.00
|$23,142.86
|$20,250.00
|$18,000.00
|$16,200.00
|49
|0.27%
|$54,000.00
|$53,000.00
|$35,333.33
|$26,500.00
|$21,200.00
|$17,666.67
|$15,142.86
|$13,250.00
|$11,777.78
|$10,600.00
|50
|0.26%
|$52,000.00
|$26,000.00
|$17,333.33
|$13,000.00
|$10,400.00
|$8,666.67
|$7,428.57
|$6,500.00
|$5,777.78
|$5,200.00
|Total
|$20,000,000.00
|51
|0.26%
|$51,000.00
|$50,500.00
|$50,000.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|52
|0.25%
|$50,000.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|53
|0.25%
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|54
|0.24%
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|55
|0.24%
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|56
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,500.00
|57
|0.23%
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,500.00
|58
|0.22%
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,500.00
|59
|0.22%
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,000.00
|$38,500.00
|60
|0.21%
|$42,000.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,000.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,500.00
|61
|0.21%
|$41,000.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,000.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,500.00
|62
|0.20%
|$40,000.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,000.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,500.00
|$36,000.00
|63
|0.20%
|$39,000.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,500.00
|$36,000.00
|$35,500.00
|64
|0.19%
|$38,000.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,500.00
|$36,000.00
|$35,500.00
|$35,000.00
|65
|0.19%
|$37,000.00
|$36,500.00
|$36,000.00
|$35,500.00
|$35,000.00
|$34,500.00
|66
|0.18%
|$36,000.00
|$35,500.00
|$35,000.00
|$34,500.00
|$34,000.00
|67
|0.18%
|$35,000.00
|$34,500.00
|$34,000.00
|$33,500.00
|68
|0.17%
|$34,000.00
|$33,500.00
|$33,000.00
|69
|0.17%
|$33,000.00
|$32,500.00
|70
|0.16%
|$32,000.00