Purse breakdown: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    The PGA TOUR heads to Ohio for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the season's seventh of eight Signature Events. Muirfield Village Golf Club, perennially one of the TOUR's most demanding tests, is set to challenge a star-studded field that includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and defending champion Viktor Hovland.

    The Memorial will have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties, in addition to any players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead.

    The Memorial features a $20 million total purse, including $4 million to the winner. Check out the purse breakdown below, and click here to see who is teeing it up in Dublin, Ohio.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    120%$4,000,000.00$3,100,000.00$2,533,333.25$2,150,000.00$1,888,000.00$1,700,000.00$1,557,142.88$1,443,250.00$1,349,555.50$1,270,200.00
    211%$2,200,000.00$1,800,000.00$1,533,333.38$1,360,000.00$1,240,000.00$1,150,000.00$1,078,000.00$1,018,250.00$966,888.88$921,600.00
    37%$1,400,000.00$1,200,000.00$1,080,000.00$1,000,000.00$940,000.00$891,000.00$849,428.56$812,750.00$779,555.56$748,800.00
    45%$1,000,000.00$920,000.00$866,666.69$825,000.00$789,200.00$757,666.69$728,857.12$702,000.00$676,444.44$651,800.00
    54.2%$840,000.00$800,000.00$766,666.69$736,500.00$709,200.00$683,666.69$659,428.56$636,000.00$613,111.12$590,700.00
    63.8%$760,000.00$730,000.00$702,000.00$676,500.00$652,400.00$629,333.31$606,857.12$584,750.00$563,000.00$543,600.00
    73.5%$700,000.00$673,000.00$648,666.69$625,500.00$603,200.00$581,333.31$559,714.31$538,375.00$519,555.56$502,500.00
    83.23%$646,000.00$623,000.00$600,666.69$579,000.00$557,600.00$536,333.31$515,285.72$497,000.00$480,555.56$465,400.00
    93%$600,000.00$578,000.00$556,666.69$535,500.00$514,400.00$493,500.00$475,714.28$459,875.00$445,333.34$431,700.00
    102.78%$556,000.00$535,000.00$514,000.00$493,000.00$472,200.00$455,000.00$439,857.16$426,000.00$413,000.00$400,600.00
    112.57%$514,000.00$493,000.00$472,000.00$451,250.00$434,800.00$420,500.00$407,428.56$395,125.00$383,333.34$371,900.00
    122.36%$472,000.00$451,000.00$430,333.34$415,000.00$401,800.00$389,666.66$378,142.84$367,000.00$356,111.12$345,500.00
    132.15%$430,000.00$409,500.00$396,000.00$384,250.00$373,200.00$362,500.00$352,000.00$341,625.00$331,444.44$321,600.00
    141.945%$389,000.00$379,000.00$369,000.00$359,000.00$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,125.00$309,555.56$300,200.00
    151.845%$369,000.00$359,000.00$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,142.84$299,625.00$290,333.34$281,300.00
    161.745%$349,000.00$339,000.00$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,000.00$299,166.66$289,714.28$280,500.00$271,555.56$262,800.00
    171.645%$329,000.00$319,000.00$309,000.00$299,000.00$289,200.00$279,833.34$270,714.28$261,875.00$253,222.22$244,700.00
    181.545%$309,000.00$299,000.00$289,000.00$279,250.00$270,000.00$261,000.00$252,285.72$243,750.00$235,333.33$227,900.00
    191.445%$289,000.00$279,000.00$269,333.34$260,250.00$251,400.00$242,833.33$234,428.58$226,125.00$218,888.89$212,400.00
    201.345%$269,000.00$259,500.00$250,666.67$242,000.00$233,600.00$225,333.33$217,142.86$210,125.00$203,888.89$198,200.00
    211.25%$250,000.00$241,500.00$233,000.00$224,750.00$216,600.00$208,500.00$201,714.28$195,750.00$190,333.33$185,300.00
    221.165%$233,000.00$224,500.00$216,333.33$208,250.00$200,200.00$193,666.67$188,000.00$182,875.00$178,111.11$173,600.00
    231.08%$216,000.00$208,000.00$200,000.00$192,000.00$185,800.00$180,500.00$175,714.28$171,250.00$167,000.00$162,900.00
    241%$200,000.00$192,000.00$184,000.00$178,250.00$173,400.00$169,000.00$164,857.14$160,875.00$157,000.00$153,200.00
    250.92%$184,000.00$176,000.00$171,000.00$166,750.00$162,800.00$159,000.00$155,285.72$151,625.00$148,000.00$144,600.00
    260.84%$168,000.00$164,500.00$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,222.22$137,100.00
    270.805%$161,000.00$157,500.00$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,750.00$133,666.67$130,700.00
    280.77%$154,000.00$150,500.00$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,285.72$130,250.00$127,333.34$124,500.00
    290.735%$147,000.00$143,500.00$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,000.00$129,833.34$126,857.14$124,000.00$121,222.22$118,500.00
    300.7%$140,000.00$136,500.00$133,000.00$129,500.00$126,400.00$123,500.00$120,714.29$118,000.00$115,333.34$112,800.00
    310.665%$133,000.00$129,500.00$126,000.00$123,000.00$120,200.00$117,500.00$114,857.14$112,250.00$109,777.78$107,400.00
    320.63%$126,000.00$122,500.00$119,666.66$117,000.00$114,400.00$111,833.34$109,285.71$106,875.00$104,555.55$102,300.00
    330.595%$119,000.00$116,500.00$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,142.86$101,875.00$99,666.66$97,500.00
    340.57%$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,666.66$99,428.57$97,250.00$95,111.11$93,000.00
    350.545%$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,200.00$97,000.00$94,857.14$92,750.00$90,666.66$88,600.00
    360.52%$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,000.00$96,750.00$94,600.00$92,500.00$90,428.57$88,375.00$86,333.34$84,300.00
    370.495%$99,000.00$96,500.00$94,333.34$92,250.00$90,200.00$88,166.66$86,142.86$84,125.00$82,111.11$80,100.00
    380.47%$94,000.00$92,000.00$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00
    390.45%$90,000.00$88,000.00$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,200.00
    400.43%$86,000.00$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,222.22$68,600.00
    410.41%$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,250.00$66,666.66$65,200.00
    420.39%$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,285.71$64,750.00$63,333.33$57,000.00
    430.37%$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,333.33$62,857.14$61,500.00$54,666.67$49,200.00
    440.35%$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,400.00$61,000.00$59,714.29$52,250.00$46,444.45$41,800.00
    450.33%$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,500.00$59,200.00$58,000.00$49,714.29$43,500.00$38,666.67$34,800.00
    460.31%$62,000.00$60,000.00$58,666.67$57,500.00$56,400.00$47,000.00$40,285.71$35,250.00$31,333.33$28,200.00
    470.29%$58,000.00$57,000.00$56,000.00$55,000.00$44,000.00$36,666.67$31,428.57$27,500.00$24,444.45$22,000.00
    480.28%$56,000.00$55,000.00$54,000.00$40,500.00$32,400.00$27,000.00$23,142.86$20,250.00$18,000.00$16,200.00
    490.27%$54,000.00$53,000.00$35,333.33$26,500.00$21,200.00$17,666.67$15,142.86$13,250.00$11,777.78$10,600.00
    500.26%$52,000.00$26,000.00$17,333.33$13,000.00$10,400.00$8,666.67$7,428.57$6,500.00$5,777.78$5,200.00
    Total$20,000,000.00
    510.26%$51,000.00$50,500.00$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00
    520.25%$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00
    530.25%$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00
    540.24%$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00
    550.24%$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00
    560.23%$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00
    570.23%$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00
    580.22%$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00
    590.22%$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00
    600.21%$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00
    610.21%$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00
    620.20%$40,000.00$39,500.00$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00
    630.20%$39,000.00$38,500.00$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00$35,500.00
    640.19%$38,000.00$37,500.00$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00$35,500.00$35,000.00
    650.19%$37,000.00$36,500.00$36,000.00$35,500.00$35,000.00$34,500.00
    660.18%$36,000.00$35,500.00$35,000.00$34,500.00$34,000.00
    670.18%$35,000.00$34,500.00$34,000.00$33,500.00
    680.17%$34,000.00$33,500.00$33,000.00
    690.17%$33,000.00$32,500.00
    700.16%$32,000.00
