Scottie Scheffler overcomes triple bogey at Muirfield Village, positioned for fifth victory of season

Scheffler made birdies at the second and third holes, sticking his approach just inside eight feet on both occasions. He was flawless with his first four approach shots before he blasted his second shot into a greenside bunker on the fifth hole. That’s where Scheffler’s first mistake came. He bladed the shot over the green and into the water. He did well to save a bogey, holing an 8-footer to relinquish just one shot. He regained the shot quickly, stuffing his approach from a fairway bunker to seven feet on the par-4 sixth.