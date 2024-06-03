Power Rankings: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, is positioned to serve as a proper primer for next week’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. The course will punish the unprepared. As the stock par 72 has matured in its latest iteration, scoring has risen steadily with averages it hadn’t logged in a decade. It eclipsed 73 in each of the last two years, the higher of which 73.522 a year ago. That’s due in part to the fact that it was the stingiest course in all of 2022-23 in yielding greens in regulation at just 9.39 on average per round.