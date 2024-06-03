Looking back: Jack Nicklaus' greatest memories from the Memorial

The story of Muirfield Village and the Memorial Tournament was born out of tragedy. Two of Jack Nicklaus’ friends were headed to watch the Golden Bear at the 1966 Masters, but never made it to Augusta National. They died in a plane crash. It forced Nicklaus, then just 26 years old, to confront what he wanted his legacy to be. What did he hope to be remembered for, beyond major victories and signature celebrations? It led him back home to Columbus, Ohio, and the idea of building a championship-level golf course and tournament that the community could be proud of, which would outlast Nicklaus long after his playing career and life.