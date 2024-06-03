The First Look: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

FIELD NOTES: Viktor Hovland looks to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods to repeat at the Memorial. Last year’s FedExCup champion returns to action after his third-place finish at the PGA Championship – his best result of 2024… Recent PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele (and world No. 2) will return to action since his first major victory at Valhalla… World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler returns to action. Scheffler, who finished second at the Memorial last season, has continued his run of dominance through 2024 over the last few weeks. Scheffler has finished outside the top 10 just once this season and has gone 1-1-T2-1-1-T8-T2 in his last seven starts… Rory McIlroy continues his busy stretch of golf after a tie for fourth at the RBC Canadian Open. McIlroy has five top-10s in 12 starts at Muirfield Village… World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay returns to a place he’s awfully comfortable with. Cantlay won this tournament in both 2019 and 2021… All of the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings are in the field… Seventy-two players, including six past champs, are teeing it up.