How does the cut work at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday?

Clark and Harman each opened in 5-over 77, meaning a weekend tee time in central Ohio is no given. The 73-player field at the season’s seventh of eight Signature Events was greeted with stern conditions Thursday, which are expected to grow tougher on a dry Friday at Muirfield Village. Clark stood even-par through seven holes on Thursday but made five bogeys and six pars in his last 11 holes. Harman made three bogeys and a double bogey (No. 12) in his first round, failing to record a birdie.