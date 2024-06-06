How does the cut work at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday?
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
There’s a limited field at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, but not everyone is guaranteed to make the weekend. Reigning major champs Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark are among those sweating the cut line into Friday at Muirfield Village.
The Memorial will have a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties, in addition to any players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead. (New in 2024, this cut rule is utilized for three player-hosted invitationals: The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and the Memorial.)
After Thursday’s opening round, the top 50 and ties projects at 3-over 75 (with 54 players at 3-over or better), but with leader Adam Hadwin at 6-under 66, the cut would fall at 4-over 76 – per the 10-shot rule.
Clark and Harman each opened in 5-over 77, meaning a weekend tee time in central Ohio is no given. The 73-player field at the season’s seventh of eight Signature Events was greeted with stern conditions Thursday, which are expected to grow tougher on a dry Friday at Muirfield Village. Clark stood even-par through seven holes on Thursday but made five bogeys and six pars in his last 11 holes. Harman made three bogeys and a double bogey (No. 12) in his first round, failing to record a birdie.
Players on the projected cut line (4-over) into Friday’s second round are Denny McCarthy (last year’s runner-up to Viktor Hovland), Rickie Fowler, Ben Griffin, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young, Harris English and Kurt Kitayama. (As the cut line currently projects, 61 of 73 players in the field would make the 36-hole cut.)
The Memorial offers a $20 million purse, with $4 million and 700 FedExCup points to the winner. Players who miss the cut will not receive FedExCup points or prize money.