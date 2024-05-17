PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

106th PGA Championship: How to watch Round 3 from Valhalla Golf Club

1 Min Read

Latest

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 14: A view of the sign for the 254 yard, par 3 14th hole during practice for the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 14: A view of the sign for the 254 yard, par 3 14th hole during practice for the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 3 of the 106th PGA Championship gets underway Saturday from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

    LEADERS

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (SiriusXM)

    Streaming:

    • More information on International YouTube streaming of the 2024 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.

    Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.

