3H AGO
106th PGA Championship: How to watch Round 3 from Valhalla Golf Club
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 14: A view of the sign for the 254 yard, par 3 14th hole during practice for the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 14, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 of the 106th PGA Championship gets underway Saturday from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
LEADERS
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Streaming:
- More information on International YouTube streaming of the 2024 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.