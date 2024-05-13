PGA Championship weather: Rainy skies on tap at Valhalla

A low-pressure system is expected to slowly move across the region Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. Rainfall could be heavy at times, with up to 3/4 of an inch forecasted. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to linger for most of Wednesday before the system finally moves east. Drier weather returns Thursday before another low-pressure system brings showers and thunderstorms back to the region Friday into Saturday morning.