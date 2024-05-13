PGA Championship weather: Rainy skies on tap at Valhalla
(EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the 96th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Aug. 10, 2014, in Louisville, Kentucky. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The weather played a prominent role at the 2014 PGA Championship, the last time the year’s second major was hosted at Valhalla Golf Club. Rory McIlroy won his fourth major championship while racing against darkness after torrential rain flooded the course and caused delayed tee times in the final round.
The weather may again play a factor at this week’s PGA Championship, with rain forecasted to arrive at Valhalla as early as Monday evening and remain in the area for several days.
A low-pressure system is expected to slowly move across the region Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. Rainfall could be heavy at times, with up to 3/4 of an inch forecasted. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to linger for most of Wednesday before the system finally moves east. Drier weather returns Thursday before another low-pressure system brings showers and thunderstorms back to the region Friday into Saturday morning.
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown (through Saturday) of the PGA Championship official weather forecast:
- Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, 80% of rain. Low: 61F, High: 73F. Winds: S 10-15mph.
- Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, 50% of rain. Low: 60F, High: 74F. Winds: NNE 6-12 mph.
- Thursday: Partly cloudy, 0% chance of rain. Low: 55F, High: 78F. Winds: NE shifting S, 5-10mph.
- Friday: PM showers and thunderstorms likely, 60% chance of rain. Low: 62F, High: 76F. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
- Saturday: Chance of AM showers, 40% chance of rain. Low: 60F, High: 80F. Winds: SW 6-12 mph.