John Daly withdraws from PGA Championship with thumb injury
1 Min Read
John Daly of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 202,4 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
John Daly withdrew from the PGA Championship on Friday morning due to a thumb injury, the tournament announced on X, formerly Twitter.
Daly, winner of the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick, withdrew prior to the start of Friday's second round. Daly opened in 11-over 82 at Valhalla Golf Club; he stood 155th in the 156-player field after the opening round.
Daly, 58, has made 30 career starts at the PGA Championship, highlighted by his memorable victory in 1991, where he entered the week as an alternate and relatively unknown in the golf world. He drove through the night to make his first-round tee time in central Indiana, then shot 12-under 276 for a three-shot win over Bruce Lietzke. That was his first of five career PGA TOUR victories, which also included the 1995 Open Championship at St. Andrews.
Daly has battled various injuries through the years, but he still completes regularly on PGA TOUR Champions. He was permitted use of a cart at this week's PGA Championship under the Americans with Disabilities Act, due to his arthritis.