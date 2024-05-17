John Daly withdraws from PGA Championship with thumb injury

Daly, 58, has made 30 career starts at the PGA Championship, highlighted by his memorable victory in 1991, where he entered the week as an alternate and relatively unknown in the golf world. He drove through the night to make his first-round tee time in central Indiana, then shot 12-under 276 for a three-shot win over Bruce Lietzke. That was his first of five career PGA TOUR victories, which also included the 1995 Open Championship at St. Andrews.