'I still have it in me': Collin Morikawa back in contention, ready to re-kindle major mojo at PGA Championship

For points of the last two years, it’s been only hope. The golf swing and the putter have taken turns betraying him. He rode short-term swing feels to successful one-offs, but nothing sustained. Morikawa parted ways with childhood swing coach Rick Sessinghaus last fall, believing they had “exhausted all (their) resources” and started working with Mark Blackburn. Morikawa won in Japan last November and had several top results to start 2024, but week-in and week-out excellence eluded him. Morikawa is a perfectionist with his swing, which wasn’t meeting the standard. So he returned to Sessinghaus before the Masters. On the surface, it was another sign Morikawa was in the wilderness, searching for a way back to the Morikawa of old. And maybe it was. But it worked.