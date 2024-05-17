Sebastian Söderberg makes ace Friday at PGA Championship
Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden carded an ace on the par-3 8th in Round 2 of the PGA Championship. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Makes Valhalla's first hole-in-one at a PGA since 1996, comes on 169-yard eighth hole
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Sebastian Söderberg made an ace on the par-3 eighth hole Friday at the PGA Championship, the first hole-in-one during a PGA at Valhalla since 1996.
It’s also the first hole-in-one at a men’s major championship this season, as last month’s Masters yielded no aces. There were three aces at the 1996 PGA at Valhalla, but none in the event’s 2000 and 2014 iterations at the Louisville, Kentucky, venue.
Söderberg used 8-iron at the 169-yard par 3 known as “Float Like a Butterfly,” playing a slight draw to a left-middle hole location. The ball landed a few feet short of the hole, took two tiny hops and rolled in gently. The Swede raised both hands in the air with a smile before high-fiving playing partners Rich Beem and Kazuma Kobori and their caddies.
Söderberg stood outside the projected cut line after an opening-round, 2-over 73 at Valhalla; his ace moved him to 2-under through eight holes in Friday’s second round, back to even-par for the tournament. The top 70 and ties after the second round will make the 36-hole cut; Soderberg stood T70 on the number after his ace.
Söderberg, 33, is making his third career start at a major championship. The Swede also competed at the U.S. Open in 2016 (missed cut) and 2022 (T53). His lone DP World Tour win came at the 2019 Omega European Masters; he’s also a two-time Challenge Tour winner. He entered the week at No. 92 on the Official World Golf Ranking, fresh off three straight top-three finishes on the DP World Tour.
He's also the second Swede to make an ace at a PGA Championship, joining Freddie Jacobson in the final round of the 2008 PGA at Oakland Hills.
This marks the 49th ace in PGA Championship history, and the first at Valhalla’s eighth hole. In 1996, Valhalla yielded two aces on No. 3 and one on No. 14.
Elias Sports Bureau contributed to this report.