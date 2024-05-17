Sebastian Söderberg makes ace Friday at PGA Championship

Söderberg, 33, is making his third career start at a major championship. The Swede also competed at the U.S. Open in 2016 (missed cut) and 2022 (T53). His lone DP World Tour win came at the 2019 Omega European Masters; he’s also a two-time Challenge Tour winner. He entered the week at No. 92 on the Official World Golf Ranking, fresh off three straight top-three finishes on the DP World Tour.