106th PGA Championship: How to watch all the action from Valhalla Golf Club
2 Min Read
No. 9, Twin Spires: The tee shot at this uphill par 4 is challenged by three fairway bunkers along the right side and two more left. The uphill approach makes judging the yardage difficult, exaggerated by the presence of one of the largest and deepest bunkers on the course just right of the green.The green itself is one of the most undulating on the entire golf course. (Source: PGA of America)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 106th PGA Championship is here and it comes with a boatload of major-calibur storylines: World No. 2 Rory McIlroy comes to Valhalla the same way he did in 2014 – off a win. The 2014 PGA winner at Valhalla, McIlroy has won his last two TOUR starts (alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship) and now looks to break a decade-long drought without a major title.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is expected to be in the field after the world No. 1 sat out the last few weeks ahead of the birth of his first child with wife Meredith. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla and has three Wanamaker Trophies in his collection, also returns to action for the first time since he made the cut at the Masters. Jordan Spieth eyes the career Grand Slam for the seventh time, while Xander Schauffele leads the pack of notables eyeing their first major title, an illustrious group that includes Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and Max Homa – to name a few.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Television:
- Thursday: 7 a.m.-noon (ESPN+), noon-8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Friday: 7 a.m.-noon (ESPN+), noon-7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Streaming:
- More information on International YouTube streaming of the 2024 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.