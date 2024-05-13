106th PGA Championship: How to watch all the action from Valhalla Golf Club

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is expected to be in the field after the world No. 1 sat out the last few weeks ahead of the birth of his first child with wife Meredith. Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla and has three Wanamaker Trophies in his collection, also returns to action for the first time since he made the cut at the Masters. Jordan Spieth eyes the career Grand Slam for the seventh time, while Xander Schauffele leads the pack of notables eyeing their first major title, an illustrious group that includes Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and Max Homa – to name a few.