Wyndham Clark among notables to miss cut at 106th PGA Championship
2 Min Read
Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Reigning U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark is among those who will miss the cut at the PGA Championship, unable to take advantage of soft conditions at Valhalla Golf Club.
Clark, world No. 4, carded 4-over 146 with rounds of 71-75 at Valhalla, located in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was undone by a bogey-double bogey-bogey stretch on Nos. 6-8 on Friday. He arrived at the par-4 sixth hole (his 15th of the day) at even-par for the tournament, very much within striking distance of advancing to the weekend, but he missed the green left and couldn’t get up-and-down. His second shot at the par-5 seventh found a front water hazard en route to a double bogey, and a three-putt bogey at the par-3 eighth sealed his fate.
The top 70 and ties after the second round at the 106th PGA Championship will make the 36-hole cut, in contrast to the top 65 and ties at a standard 156-player PGA TOUR event. The projected cut line will likely hover between 1-under 141 and even-par 142 throughout Friday afternoon at Valhalla. After an 80-minute delay prior to the start of the second round, there’s a chance the cut will not be made until Saturday morning. (As of 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Data Golf projected a 64% chance of the cut line falling at even-par, with a 34.3% chance at 1-under.)
Others who completed two rounds outside the projected cut line include Sungjae Im (3-over), Sam Burns (3-over), Denny McCarthy (4-over) and two-time PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson (4-over).
Those who finished at even-par, forced to sweat out the afternoon wave, included major champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm.
Four-time PGA champion Tiger Woods, who won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla, opened with a 1-over 72 on Thursday, but struggled to find his form early in the second round. Woods made par to open his second round Friday but followed with a triple bogey on No. 2, bogey on No. 3 and triple bogey on No. 4 and is in danger of missing the cut.