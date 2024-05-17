Wyndham Clark among notables to miss cut at 106th PGA Championship

The top 70 and ties after the second round at the 106th PGA Championship will make the 36-hole cut, in contrast to the top 65 and ties at a standard 156-player PGA TOUR event. The projected cut line will likely hover between 1-under 141 and even-par 142 throughout Friday afternoon at Valhalla. After an 80-minute delay prior to the start of the second round, there’s a chance the cut will not be made until Saturday morning. (As of 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Data Golf projected a 64% chance of the cut line falling at even-par, with a 34.3% chance at 1-under.)