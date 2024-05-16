106th PGA Championship: How to watch Round 2 from Valhalla Golf Club

Xander Schauffele leads the way at Valhalla after a record-breaking, 9-under 62. Schauffele's 62 is the lowest score ever recorded at a PGA Championship and is just the fourth 62 recorded in major championship history. Schauffele now has two of the four. Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard are Schauffele's nearest competitors, trailing him by three strokes after Thursday 65s. The 2014 PGA champion at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy, is among a pack of seven golfers four shots back at 5-under. Collin Morikawa and Tom Kim are among the other notables at 5-under. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler sits in a six-way tie for 12th that also includes reigning and three-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka at 4-under.