2H AGO

106th PGA Championship: How to watch Round 2 from Valhalla Golf Club

1 Min Read

Latest

A view from the first green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

A view from the first green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 2 of the 106th PGA Championship gets underway Friday from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Xander Schauffele leads the way at Valhalla after a record-breaking, 9-under 62. Schauffele's 62 is the lowest score ever recorded at a PGA Championship and is just the fourth 62 recorded in major championship history. Schauffele now has two of the four. Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard are Schauffele's nearest competitors, trailing him by three strokes after Thursday 65s. The 2014 PGA champion at Valhalla, Rory McIlroy, is among a pack of seven golfers four shots back at 5-under. Collin Morikawa and Tom Kim are among the other notables at 5-under. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler sits in a six-way tie for 12th that also includes reigning and three-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka at 4-under.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Television:

    • Friday: 7 a.m.-noon (ESPN+), noon-7 p.m. (ESPN)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 1-7 p.m
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (SiriusXM)

    Streaming:

    • More information on International YouTube streaming of the 2024 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.

    Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.

