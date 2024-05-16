Xander Schauffele fires 62 to set PGA Championship record

Schauffele is no stranger to hot starts at majors. He entered the week with a 69.81 scoring average in the opening round of majors, the lowest all-time career first-round scoring average in major championship play among those who have appeared in at least 25 majors (courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau). He has been a frequent contender at majors for nearly a decade, recording 12 top-10 finishes in 27 career major starts entering this week. This includes two runner-up finishes – 2018 Open Championship, 2019 Masters – but he has yet to win a major championship. His week in Kentucky couldn’t have started much better, as he looks to change that.