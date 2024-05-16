'It’s just Thursday': Past experience keeps Xander Schauffele grounded after historic 62

It’s become a feeling all too familiar for Schauffele, who, by nature of his talent, puts himself in contention time after time. He’s the man in the arena, and he keeps getting beat. The aftermath of Wells Fargo was predictable, with the conversation naturally floating to a similar destination after every close call. The noise around Schauffele just keeps getting louder. Is his lack of victories a sign of an inherent inability to close? Or is it simply a series of bad breaks destined to come around for a golfer who consistently puts himself in a position to win? Aside from Scottie Scheffler, Schauffele has played in the most final round pairings (four) on the PGA TOUR this season. Scheffler has four wins. Schauffele has none. Scheffler bested Schaueffele in one of those instances, firing a final-round 64 to win THE PLAYERS Championship by one over Schauffele, who shot 70.